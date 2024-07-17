Archroma Launches COLOR MANAGEMENT+

Switzerland-based Archroma recently launched COLOR MANAGEMENT+, a color design and development solution created to aid collaboration between textile brands and manufacturers. According to Achroma, the solution features the industry’s largest off-the-shelf color atlas containing more than 5,700 unique colors for cotton, polyester and blends. Combined with design tools and engineered color standards created using Archroma’s SUPER SYSTEMS+, Color Management+ provide accurate color reproduction with a reduced environmental impact.The company reports Color Management+ provide recipes and references that colorists need to bring colors to life.

2024 Quarterly Volume III