Alchemie Gets Grant To Collaborate With Taiwan’s Textile Industry

England-based Alchemie Technology reports it has received a £742,254 ($919,700) grant to help drive transformation of Taiwan’s textile industry. Alchemie will work with JSRTEX Group, a Taiwan-based textile manufacturing innovator, to help reduce emissions and wastewater in the supply chain. Textile lamination processes in particular will be targeted, and the companies will develop a digital, non-contact method for applying polyurethane to fabrics. The grant was delivered in partnership with Innovate UK.

“This new collaboration between the UK and Taiwan is a key milestone for the industry, with two nations working together to put practical solutions in place to completely transform the textile finishing process,” said Alan Hudd, CEO and founder, Alchemie Technology. “We’ve been overwhelmed by the strength of the shared purpose between our two nations, and the support from Innovate UK and the Taiwanese government to bring this project to life.”

2024 Quarterly Volume III