AATCC Foundation Announces Graduate Scholarship Recipients

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — July 15, 2024 — AATCC Foundation scholarships and fellowships provide thousands of dollars per year to students studying in textile-related fields. Fellowships are available exclusively to graduate students while several scholarships are open to both undergraduate and graduate applicants.

In addition to direct funding for tuition, all Foundation scholars receive free registration for the AATCC Textile Discovery Summit in October and one year of complimentary AATCC membership to help them connect with industry professionals and launch a career in textiles. To support future generations of textile scholars and help empower an informed future, donate to the AATCC Foundation at www.aatcc.org/foundation/#donate.

The application for 2025-2026 scholarships opens November 1. The application for research support grants opens today, July 15. Visit www.aatcc.org/foundation/#grants for more information about funding for your undergraduate or graduate research.

Grady, Hauser, Houser, Daniels Fellow

This is a $5,000 fellowship for PhD candidates in Fiber and Polymer Science at the North Carolina State University Wilson College of Textiles.

Morgan Gilbert, North Carolina State University, Ph.D., Fiber and Polymer Science

Darsey Family Scholar

This is a $2,500 scholarship for undergraduate or graduate students in a textile- and/or fashion-related program.

Dengyu Luo, North Carolina State University, Ph.D., Textile Technology and Management

Kanti and Hansa Jasani Family Textile Scholars

Indian students attending a U.S. university are eligible for one of three $1,000 Jasani scholarships. This scholarship is open to graduate as well as undergraduate students.

Mukta Mirlekar , North Carolina State University, Ph.D., Fiber and Polymer Science

, North Carolina State University, Ph.D., Fiber and Polymer Science Gunashekar Kalluri , North Carolina State University, Masters, Textile and Apparel, Technology Management

, North Carolina State University, Masters, Textile and Apparel, Technology Management Prateeti Ugale, North Carolina State University, Ph.D., Fiber and Polymer Science

More Scholars

This year, AATCC Foundation is providing scholarships to about 29 students at 10 universities in programs ranging from fashion design to materials engineering. Learn about other 2024-2025 scholarship recipients at www.aatcc.org/foundnews.

Posted: July 15, 2024

Source: AATCC Foundation