3Z Brands Unveils Plans To Break Ground Adding 250,000 Square Feet To Factory In Phoenix, Arizona

PHOENIX, Ariz. — July 24, 2024 — 3Z Brands (“3Z”), a vertically integrated manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of award-winning sleep products, unveiled today plans to break ground on a 250,000-square-foot expansion of its state-of-the-art facility in Glendale, Arizona. This new development will create additional manufacturing capacity, setting the company up for long-term growth in the United States.

“We are excited to embark on this monumental expansion of our Dream Factory, which will bring us nearly 900,000 square feet of mattress manufacturing space,” said John Merwin, Chief Executive Officer of 3Z Brands. “As demand for our award-winning products continues to grow, this expansion reaffirms our commitment to quality craftsmanship and ongoing improvement, enabling us to meet the needs of our U.S. consumers and fuel future business growth. We look forward to utilizing this new space to bolster our manufacturing capabilities and better serve the changing demands of our customers, partners, and retailers.”

Construction will begin in August on the northwest corner of the 43-acre lot in Glendale, Arizona. The new capacity is intended to support the business’s foam-pouring operations and position the company for sustained growth. 3Z has tapped Arizona-based Brydant Real Estate to spearhead the project in conjunction with Deutsch Architecture Group, which will serve as the architectural design team. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2025.

Tim Dilworth, Chief Operating Officer of 3Z Brands added: “This investment underscores our commitment to innovation in the mattress manufacturing industry. We look forward to leveraging this expansion to elevate our house of brands further and deliver unparalleled value to our customers and partners nationwide.”

3Z Brand’s $72 million Dream Factory and corporate headquarters have been operational since March 2022. The company recently completed the construction of its foam pour line, which features an elite pouring system, outdoor gantry, chemical storage, and a top-of-the-line horizontal splitting looper machine. Since breaking ground on the facility in 2021, 3Z has hired over 300 employees, including over 200 production employees in the local Phoenix area.

3Z Brands

Headquartered in Arizona, 3Z Brands operates a portfolio of best-in-class direct-to-consumer sleep brands, including Helix Sleep, Brooklyn Bedding, Leesa, Bear, Birch, and Nolah. designs its high-quality mattresses on demand, boasting world-class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting-edge equipment, and patented materials created with advanced technology.

Posted: July 24, 2024

