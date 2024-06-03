Windsurfers At The Paris 2024 Olympics Will Compete On Boards Manufactured By COBRA International Using Sicomin SR1280 Resins

MARSEILLES, France — June 3, 2024 — Sicomin, a formulator and supplier of high-performance epoxy resins, is proud to announce that its SR1280 resins will secure a gold medal at this summer’s Olympic windsurfing events. Every male and female windsurfer will compete on identical one-design boards that are made by Cobra International using Sicomin’s high-strength SR1280 resin system. Racing will take place in Marseilles, France, less than 100km from Sicomin’s HQ and manufacturing site.

The official 2024 Olympic windsurfing class board has a PVC, carbon and glass fibre sandwich construction that is vacuum moulded with Sicomin SR1280 resins over an EPS foam core. Cobra is the only manufacturer allowed to produce these one-design boards and demands absolute consistency in the performance and handling characteristics of the epoxy resins supplied.

Sicomin SR1280 is a low viscosity, CMR-free, epoxy resin system optimised for the rapid wet-out of reinforcement fibres. Its range of hardener speeds has enabled Cobra to fine tune the production and maintain the conformity of each board made. SR1280 is also DNV-GL certified, providing additional third-party assurance of the product’s quality, performance, and consistency.

“We are immensely proud to see our SR1280 resins powering the boards at the Olympics this year, and it will be amazing to see them race so close to our HQ and factory,” comments Marc Denjean, Global Sales Manager, Sicomin. “In selecting our SR1280 materials for its Olympic level equipment, Cobra has confirmed our ongoing commitment to deliver the highest quality and technical consistency that enables them to build these high performance one-design race boards.”

The Olympic windsurfing events will begin on the 28th July 2024.

Posted: June 3, 2024

Source: Sicomin