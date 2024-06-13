SGS Opens New Furniture Testing Laboratory In Guadalajara, Mexico

GENEVA, Switzerland — June 13, 2024 — SGS, the world’s testing, inspection and certification company, has expanded its consumer product testing capabilities in Mexico with the opening of a new furniture testing laboratory in Guadalajara.

The state-of-the-art facility spans 1,200 m² and provides comprehensive testing solutions for domestic, commercial, upholstered and outdoor furniture. Its scope covers safety and stability testing, alongside physical and mechanical testing for ageing, textile and finishing requirements; ensuring products meet stringent US standards.

Luis Julián Molina Rodríguez, Connectivity & Products Director in Mexico said: “We are delighted with the opening of our new furniture testing lab which demonstrates our commitment to supporting the Mexican furniture industry to increase competitiveness and accelerate routes to new international markets.

“Our local experts look forward to working in partnership with manufacturers, retailers and buyers to ensure well-designed, functional, durable and safe products, conforming to recognized regional, national and international standards, reach the consumer.”

Strategically located to address the increasing trend of nearshoring, the new facility complements SGS’s existing capabilities in Naucalpan, near Mexico City which provide:

Chemical testing

Ageing testing

Flammability for textile

Sharp edges (16 CFR 1500.48)

This laboratory is CPSC accepted and follows ASTM F2057-23. The award of BIFMA (Business and Institutional Furniture Manufacturers Association) accreditation and ASTM recognition is expected in the summer.

SGS furniture testing

SGS provides the world’s most comprehensive range of testing, inspection, certification and advisory services, powered by leading technology and digital tools. Its global network of experts supports clients at every stage – from design, production and regulatory compliance to the import and export of goods. SGS’s global laboratory network offers state-of-the-art facilities across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Accredited to UKAS, HOKLAS, CNAS and VINAS, SGS is a member of BIFMA, the AHFA (American Home Furnishings Alliance), the KCMC (Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer’s Association) and the BNBA (Bureau de Normalisation du Bois et de l’Ameublement).

Posted: June 13, 2024

Source: SGS