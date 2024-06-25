SGS Green Mark Awarded To ARCH Textiles For Recycled Fiber Made From 100% PET Bottles 

GENEVA, Switzerland — June 25, 2024 — SGS, a global testing, inspection and certification company, has awarded textile manufacturer ARCH the SGS Green Mark for its Magnif-ECO® Recycled Fiber.

With its mission to create a better future through sustainable textile innovation, ARCH sought SGS Green Mark certification to verify that its innovative new material is created from 100% post-consumer plastic water bottles; and demonstrate to consumers that its environmental claims can be trusted.

Eric Wang, Global Deputy Technical Head, Softlines at SGS said: “We applaud the advances ARCH has made in developing new and innovative fibers and processes that increase the use of recycled content and we are delighted to award Magnif-ECO the SGS Green Mark.

“It is heartening to see our certification increasingly relied upon by manufacturers, brands and retailers to demonstrate the sustainability of their products and supply chains. Ultimately it enables a growing tide of environmentally conscious consumers to be better informed on the impacts of their purchases and to make greener choices.”

In addition to wholly utilising PET bottles, Magnif-ECO Recycled Fiber is melted with FiberDNA® tracer technology to enable suppliers to identify a genuine Magnif-ECO product at any point in the supply chain. Through onsite audits, document reviews and sample testing, SGS was able to determine and verify the product’s recycled content in accordance with ISO 14021. SGS also developed a bespoke testing scheme to verify the effectiveness of the FiberDNA tracer.

Edgar Xie, Chief Executive Officer, ARCH Textiles Manufacture Corp said: “We are proud to have gained an SGS Green Mark for our innovative Magnif-ECO recycled fiber. This signifies another step towards establishing a global reputation as a socially responsible company at the cutting edge of sustainable textile innovation.”

ARCH can now display the SGS Green Mark on its Magnif-ECO® Recycled Fiber and in promotional materials and advertising; demonstrating to consumers that its environmental claims have been independently certified by SGS.

The SGS Green Mark

The SGS Green Mark has been designed to support businesses and brands striving to meet their carbon neutral commitments and respond to rising consumer demands for greener products and services.

Based on recognized standards such as ISO/IEC 17065, ISO/IEC 17029, ISO 14065 and ISO 14021, the SGS Green Mark verifies that products have passed a range of analytical tests to meet specific and quantifiable environmental attributes and claims.

The SGS Green Mark scheme delivers analytical testing to support specific, quantifiable environmental attributes which cover the following claims:

Industrial compostable

Biodegradability

Biobased

Hazardous substances assessed

Recycled content

PVC-free

Posted: June 25, 2024

Source: SGS