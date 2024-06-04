Milliken Joins Forces With Makersite To Elevate Product Sustainability Data And Gain Competitive Edge

STUTTGART, Germany — June 4, 2024 — Milliken & Company, a global manufacturing leader, is elevating its commitment towards sustainable product design by announcing a strategic partnership with Makersite, an AI-enabled product lifecycle intelligence software known for its comprehensive approach to managing product sustainability, costs, and compliance in real-time.

The partnership builds on Milliken’s commitment to developing sustainable products by leveraging Makersite’s AI-enabled life cycle analysis (LCA) to inform product design and sourcing across the textile and chemical businesses.

Like many organizations, Milliken seeks to balance escalating regulatory demands with customer expectations for detailed environmental information at the product level. Makersite’s comprehensive tools will help the company expand its capacity to make data-driven product decisions that support the sustainability initiatives.

“Partnering with Makersite is another example of how we’re striving to positively impact the world around us for generations to come,” said Kasel Knight, chief legal officer and head of sustainability at Milliken. “We will now have near real-time sustainability data to inform our product design and enable faster sourcing decisions for our customers.”

The collaboration with Makersite underscores Milliken’s dedication to provide smart solutions towards a circular economy and enables the incorporation of LCA principles into the new product development process.

“Milliken and Makersite have a shared vision for innovating sustainable product design and sourcing that supports business and sustainability goals,” said Neil D’Souza, CEO and founder of Makersite. “By consolidating Milliken’s internal product data with external supply chain databases that detail the cradle-to-grave carbon footprint of each component into Makersite’s unified platform, Milliken will be able to expedite decision-making processes for their product portfolio.”

Source: Makersite GmbH