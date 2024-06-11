ITM 2024: 1385 Companies And Company Reps From 71 Countries – With 66,200 Visitors From 99 Countries — 55% Domestic (Turkey) And 45% From Abroad

ISTANBUL, Turkey — June 11, 2024 — ITM 2024 Exhibition, one of the most important meeting points of textile technology leaders, was completed with great success. 2022 ITM 2024, which was organized after the pause experienced all over the world since September 2024, has been the life line support of the textile industry. Hosting 66.200 professional visitors and investors from 99 different countries, ITM 2024 brought vitality to the textile industry with machine sales and billion euro business volume for 5 days.

ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition, which will be held in partnership with Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım Inc. and Teknik Fairs Inc. and in cooperation with Textile Machinery and Accessories Industrialists Association (TEMSAD), was held at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center between 4-8 June 2024. ITM 2024 Exhibition, which was held in 13 halls in an area of 120 thousand square metres, broke new records with the number of exhibitors and visitors as well as machine sales. 1385 companies and company representatives from 71 countries participated in ITM 2024 Exhibition, which was visited by 66.200 people from 99 countries, 45% from abroad and 55% from domestic.

Visa Liberalisation Increased Country Diversity

ITM 2024 hosted thousands of visitors from all over the world due to Istanbul’s ease of transportation and the absence of visa problems. The countries of origin of the visitors are as follows: Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mexico, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

Visitors from 99 Countries Satisfied Exhibitors

Organising ITM 2024 in Istanbul provided an ideal environment for global collaborations by increasing visitor diversity. While Turkey stands out as an important market in the textile industry, this diversity further reinforced the strategic importance of the exhibition. Exhibitors expressed their satisfaction for meeting their customers from countries that cannot go to exhibitions in Europe, especially due to visa problems, at ITM 2024. Professional visitors and investors from countries such as Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Mauritius, Mongolia, Tuvalu, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Mauritius, Mongolia and Mongolia once again demonstrated the global attractiveness of the exhibition.

Machine Sales and New Collaborations Signed

ITM 2024 Exhibition has once again reinforced its leading position in the sector with the wide range of opportunities offered to its visitors and exhibitors. The companies participating in the exhibition both strengthened their existing business relations and created new business opportunities. From the first day of the exhibition, the exhibitors were flooded with visitors, started machine sales and signed important collaborations. This dynamic environment created a great vitality not only for the exhibitors but also for the textile machinery industry, which has been experiencing a pause since September 2022. During the 5-day exhibition, the machinery sales and collaborations made during the exhibition created a total business volume of more than 1.5 billion euros. This enormous trade volume played an important role in accelerating the sector and the economy.

Latest Innovations in Textile Technologies Exhibited at ITM 2024

ITM 2024, which was organised this year with the motto ‘Discover the Future’, turned into a textile feast with the participation of hundreds of manufacturers developing leading technologies in the field and the visit of global investors and trade delegations. Exhibitors had the chance to closely follow the developments in the sector by meeting the latest technologies and innovations exhibited during the exhibition. Company owners, managers, employees and sector representatives who visited the exhibition had the opportunity to see the latest technological innovations for the first time and witnessed the world launches. Visitors to the ITM 2024, where innovations from every field of textile from weaving to knitting, from yarn to digital printing, from finishing to denim were exhibited; discovered innovative, nature-protecting, pioneering technologies in digitalisation for a sustainable future. Company owners, who were able to get information from experts about the technologies they will use in their factories, determined the road map for their new investments.

Many Companies Have Already Reserved Their Places at ITM 2026

Stating that they have achieved a sales graph far above their expectations since the first day of ITM 2024 Exhibition and hosted visitors from all over the world, many company officials have already booked their places in ITM 2026 Exhibition. Companies went to the registration application points during the exhibition and applied for intensive participation for ITM 2026.

Posted: June 11, 2024

Source: Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fuarcılık A.Ş.