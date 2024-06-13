BGL Announces The Sale Of Superior Huntingdon Composites To Liberty Lane Partners

CLEVELAND — June 12, 2024 — Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is pleased to announce the sale of Superior Huntingdon Composites (Superior Huntingdon), a manufacturer of innovative fiberglass reinforcements and veils used in advanced structural composite applications, to Liberty Lane Partners, a private equity firm based in New Hampshire, and St. Cloud Capital. BGL’s Engineered Materials investment banking team served as the exclusive financial advisor to Superior Huntingdon in the transaction.

Headquartered in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, Superior Huntingdon, formerly a portfolio company of Stonewood Capital Management, is a leading manufacturer of custom and standard-formulated fiberglass continuous filament mat and Conformat®branded reinforcements, and Surmat® branded veils. Customers rely on the Company’s innovative materials in the manufacturing of their products to enhance the performance and surface quality of their composite-based products for critical applications. These tailored solutions optimize customers’ manufacturing processes by reducing production scrap, improving cycle time, and increasing production efficiency across a diverse set of composite manufacturing processes. The Company’s products are commonly used in power and energy transmission & distribution, storage and management, infrastructure, building products, transportation, marine end markets, and other advanced composite applications.

Superior Huntingdon’s products are engineered to provide application-specific enhancements, including light weighting, strength and durability, corrosion resistance, prolonged life span, and lower maintenance as substitutes for steel, aluminum, wood, and other legacy materials. The Company’s highly flexible manufacturing capabilities, coupled with its deep technical knowledge, have earned it a reputation as a trusted partner capable of delivering proprietary material science solutions to the composites industry.

The acquisition positions Superior Huntingdon for substantial growth in an industry where accelerating advancements in materials science and product technologies continue to create opportunities for fiberglass composite materials across high-end growth markets. Additionally, secular tailwinds, including environmental regulatory imperatives and ESG/sustainability trends, are accelerating the adoption of fiberglass composites as manufacturers seek to achieve superior application performance and improve the “cradle-to-gate” and “cradle-to-grave” impact across the product lifecycle.

BGL’s Industrials Group has extensive global transaction experience and domain knowledge across a broad range of end markets, with a focus on engineered materials, green & cleantech, and energy transition. Our emphasis is on providing investment banking advisory services to middle-market companies that offer unique value propositions to their customers and exclusive product and service offerings.

Posted: June 13, 2024

Source: Brown Gibbons Lang & Company