The National Cotton Council (NCC) Statement On Farm Bill House Legislation

MEMPHIS, Tenn.— May 17, 2024 — The National Cotton Council applauds House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “G.T.” Thompson for producing a Farm Bill that significantly increases the support levels for cotton producers, who have been weighed down by the recent rise in on-farm production costs. This legislation also gives growers more affordable options for their risk management strategies, makes important improvements in the marketing loan program, and restores critical support for our domestic textile manufacturers.

The NCC urges this legislation to move forward in a bi-partisan manner with our industry committed to working with the leadership of the House and Senate to ensure final passage in 2024.

Posted: May 17, 2024

Source: The National Cotton Council (NCC)