Standard Textile Recognized As A US Best Managed Company Gold Standard Winner

CINCINNATI — May 6, 2024 — Standard Textile is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2024 US Best Managed Company Gold Standard winner. Now in its fifth year, the award, sponsored by Deloitte* Private and The Wall Street Journal, recognizes the achievements of U.S. private companies and the successes of their management teams.

“We’re honored to be named a US Best Managed Company for the fourth consecutive year and be among the 34 Gold Winners for 2024. The rigorous application process each year allows us to reflect on what sets us apart and how we should continually improve,” said Alex Heiman, President of Standard Textile. “This award truly belongs to our entire organization, as it reflects the collective effort of every team member executing on our strategic vision. We’re proud to stand out and remain dedicated to delivering exceptional value to our customers.”

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. They join an ecosystem of organizations from more than 44 countries.

Posted: May 6, 2024

Source: Standard Textile