Registration Now Open For AATCC Textile Discovery Summit

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — May 20, 2024 — AATCC is excited to announce that the 2024 Textile Discovery Summit will be held from October 6 to 8 in the historic district of Savannah, Georgia, USA. With a focus on A Path Forward Through Innovation, this year’s conference will be a groundbreaking event for the textile industry.

Attendees of the Textile Discovery Summit will have the opportunity to engage in educational presentations, stimulating networking receptions, insightful breakout sessions, and witness the latest advancements in textile technology at the exhibitor showroom. Furthermore, participants will be able to enjoy a golf challenge on The Westin’s 18-hole PGA Championship course and an evening boat cruise along the Savannah River on Sunday, October 6.

Join the NC170 session, “Research Personal Protective Technologies for Current and Emerging Occupational and Environmental Hazards,” on Sunday, October 6, from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. This session addresses the critical need for effective Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across industries such as firefighting, healthcare, military, and more. NC170 aims to bridge the gap in research and innovation of PPE, promoting R&D of materials and product designs, and developing consensus standards for PPE to ensure the safety, welfare, and competitiveness of our nation. With speakers from leading universities sharing their research in PPE, attendees will gain valuable insights into the advancements and future of protective technologies. Admission to the NC170 session is included with Summit registration, providing a unique opportunity to learn and engage in this important field.

The 2024 Textile Discovery Summit is open to all individuals who wish to participate. Whether you are an industry professional, researcher, or textile enthusiast, this event offers a unique platform to gain insights, foster collaboration, and stay informed about the latest developments in the field. For comprehensive program details, accommodation information, sponsorships, tabletop reservations, or registration, please visit www.aatcc.org/summit/.

Posted: May 20, 2024

Source: AATCC