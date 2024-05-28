Online Visitor Registration For ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 Opens — Take Advantage Of Early Bird Rates

SINGAPORE — May 28, 2024 — Visitors to ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024, Asia’s business platform for textile machinery, can register their visit online to take advantage of early bird rates. The combined exhibition will be held from October 14-18, 2024 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai, China.

Early bird rates enjoy a 40 percent discount

Visitors who preregister on the combined show websites (itmaasia.com and citme.com) by October 13 will enjoy early bird rates which are at a 40 percent discount. The early-bird rates are $9 (RMB 60) for a five-day badge and $5 (RMB 30) for a one-day badge. Standard onsite rates are RMB 100 for a five-day badge and RMB 50 for a one-day badge.

The combined show owners — CEMATEX and the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC) are pleased with the positive response received for space application. Compared to the previous edition, the size of the exhibition is expected to be bigger.

To-date, about 1,700 leading textile machinery manufacturers have applied for space. Among them are CHTC, Cixing, Fadis, Groz-Beckert, Itema, Karl Mayer, Memminger-Iro, Murata, Picanol, Rifa, Saurer, Savio, Shima Seiki, SPGPrints, Staubli, Tsudakoma, Truetzschler, Toyota, Vandewiele and Yoantion.

Mr Ernesto Maurer, President of CEMATEX said: “The textile industry is undergoing rapid transformation due to factors such as digitalisation and sustainability. Automated systems are driving efficiency across fibre processing, yarn production, weaving, dyeing and finishing. Textile machinery manufacturers are excited to promote these technologies at the upcoming ITMA ASIA + CITME exhibition.”

Gu Ping, president of China Textile Machinery Association concurred: “The textile industry is witnessing rapid changes driven by the progress of the Internet and AI technological advancements, and textile processing technologies are also developing rapidly. ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 will showcase the latest development trends of the global textile machinery sector. We warmly invite buyers to visit the exhibition to source the highest quality and efficient technologies.”

18 product chapters of the textile manufacturing supply chain featured

Featuring 18 product chapters of the textile-making manufacturing chain, ITMA ASIA + CITME 2024 will showcase a comprehensive range of machinery, from spinning, weaving, knitting, nonwoven, printing and inks, dyeing and finishing, to garment making, recycling, testing and packaging.

The previous edition – ITMA ASIA + CITME 2022 — was successfully staged, grossing over 160,000 square metres of the exhibition venue. It featured more than 1,500 exhibitors from 23 countries and attracted visitorship of 100,000 from 105 countries and regions.

ITMA ASIA + CITME is organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co., Ltd and co-organised by ITMA Services. Japan Textile Machinery Association is a special partner of the combined show.

Posted: May 28, 2024

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT-Tex, CTMA & CIEC