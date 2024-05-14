Italian Trade Agency ITA To Exhibit At ITM 2024 With Italian Pavilion

ISTANBUL — May 14, 2024 — The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) decided to participate in the ITM 2024 Exhibition this year with the Italian pavilion. Italian textile machinery manufacturers, which are leaders in the global textile industry, will mark on the ITM 2024 with their innovative technologies focusing on energy consumption, efficiency, sustainability and digital transformation.

ITM 2024 International Textile Machinery Exhibition is preparing to host textile technology leaders in Istanbul on June 4-8, 2024. ITM 2024, which will be organized this year with the motto ‘Discover the Future’, will offer unmissable opportunities for those who want to discover the latest innovations in the sector, establish new business contacts and shape the textile world of the future together. The products to be exhibited at ITM 2024 Exhibition, which will bring together nearly 1300 domestic and foreign companies, will meet with thousands of qualified buyers and professional visitors.

They Will Showcase the Versatility of ‘Made in Italy’ Technology at ITM 2024

International sector associations, representatives and government institutions also support the ITM 2024, which is expected to break new records with both the number of participants and visitors and million-euro machine sales. One of them is; The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and encourages the attraction of foreign investments to the country. ITA has decided to participate in the ITM 2024, which will be held at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center, as a pavilion.

Turkey is among the most important markets of Italian textile machinery manufacturers. Turkey became the largest foreign market in 2022, leaving China behind in Italian textile machinery exports. Italy’s textile machinery exports to Turkey increased by 15 percent, reaching 309 million euros.

With this decision, ITA took as part of the strategy aiming to further strengthen its presence in the sector and in Turkey; It also revealed the unity of the Italian textile machinery industry and the support it gives to the Turkish market. Companies that will take their place in the Italian Pavilion; They will have the chance to showcase the versatility of ‘Made in Italy’ technology and interact directly with global customers.

“We are happy to host Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers in the Pavilion”

The organizers of ITM Exhibition, Tüyap Tüm Fuarcılık Yapım A.Ş. and Teknik Fairs Inc., made a joint statement about this important development and expressed their excitement. The following statements were made in the explaining: “We are satisfied to welcome the Italian textile machinery manufacturers who will participate in ITM 2024 as a pavilion. This pavilion will offer visitors the opportunity to closely follow the latest developments of Italian textile machinery manufacturers and discover these innovative technologies.”

Source: Teknik Fuarcılık