Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership (GBMP) Announces Rebranding To GBMP Consulting Group

BOSTON — May 1, 2024 — The Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership (GBMP), known for its leadership in Lean and Continuous Improvement consulting, is excited to announce its rebranding to “GBMP Consulting Group.” This change, including a new logo, coincides with the organization’s 30th anniversary and reflects its expanded expertise across various industries.

“Our official name remains the Greater Boston Manufacturing Partnership, but we will now do business as GBMP Consulting Group,” said Bruce Hamilton, president of GBMP Consulting Group. “This update signifies our evolution and our commitment to offering broader and more comprehensive consulting services.”

This new brand identity is aligned with our mission to support businesses in achieving operational excellence and fostering cultures of continuous improvement. The updated branding will be implemented across all materials and communications effective immediately.

Posted: May 6, 2024

Source: GBMP Consulting Group