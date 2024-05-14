Elemental Advanced Materials Initiates Commercial Production Of Carbon Nano Onions

HOUSTON — May 14, 2024 — Elemental Advanced Materials, an innovator in carbon nanotechnology, proudly announces the commencement of commercial production for its proprietary Carbon Nano Onions. This milestone marks a significant advancement in the company’s capabilities and underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge materials to industries worldwide.

Carbon Nano Onions, a unique carbon nanostructure comprised of concentric layers of graphene spheres, possess remarkable properties that make them invaluable across various applications, including energy storage, electronics, plastics and composites, and concrete and asphalt.

“Our team is thrilled to announce the initiation of commercial production of our unique Carbon Nano Onions,” said David Hudson, CEO at Elemental Advanced Materials. “This achievement is the result of years of dedicated research and development, and it signifies a pivotal moment in our company’s journey.”

The scalability of Elemental Advanced Materials’ production process ensures a reliable supply of high-quality Carbon Nano Onions to meet the growing demand from industries seeking innovative solutions. With this milestone, the company is poised to address diverse market needs, ranging from enhancing the performance of lithium-ion batteries to revolutionizing drug delivery systems.

“We are excited to offer Carbon Nano Onions for commercial sale, empowering our customers to unlock new possibilities in their respective fields,” added Ian Bishop, CFO at Elemental. “As pioneers in nanotechnology, we remain committed to driving progress and catalyzing innovation across industries.”

Posted: May 14, 2024

Source: Elemental Advanced Materials