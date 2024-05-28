Durst Group Is “Ready to Print” At drupa 2024

BRIXEN, Italy/ DÜSSELDORF, Germany — May 28, 2024 — The Durst Group, manufacturer of digital printing and production technologies, is presenting its latest solutions in the areas of large format printing, packaging, labels and software at drupa 2024 under the motto “Ready to Print”. The company is also showcasing its wide range of digital applications, including the additive manufacturing of technical ceramics, in Hall 16, Stand A41-1/2.

“We are looking forward to an extremely exciting drupa trade fair, which will certainly be groundbreaking,” said Christoph Gamper, CEO & co-owner of the Durst Group. “As digital print natives and technology leaders, we believe the time has come for digitalization in many areas, such as packaging, and are presenting corresponding end-to-end solutions that can also be seamlessly integrated into existing infrastructures and production processes as hybrid systems. With our Software & Solutions, we also support our customers in setting up and optimizing their digital workflow, thereby increasing their efficiency along the entire value chain.”

Overview of the exhibited printing systems:

Durst Packaging/Folding Carton – VariJET 106

The VariJET 106 is the latest innovation from the Koenig & Bauer Durst joint venture, which will pave the way for the digitalization of industrial folding carton production. By using water-based inks, even primary packaging for food can be produced. However, the VariJET 106 is also a promising solution for applications in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics and tobacco industries for the economical production of short to medium runs and individualized packaging.

The VariJET 106 covers the B1 format and achieves a printing speed of 5,500 sheets per hour. The monthly print volume ranges from 500,000 to more than 1 million B1 sheets. Thanks to its hybrid design, several finishing units can be optionally integrated into the VariJET. In this way, the VariJET 106 becomes an end-to-end solution that enables economical and fast production of high-quality jobs.

Durst Packaging/Corrugated Printing – White ink for SPC 130

What was missing in industrial digital corrugated printing until now was the color white. The Durst Group is once again taking on a pioneering role in the industry and is launching a water-based white ink for the Delta SPC 130. The use of white with extremely high opacity on brown corrugated board opens up new design possibilities and enhances transport packaging. By overprinting white, a significantly improved image quality is achieved on almost all topliners and at the same time an exact match to spot colors. All inks and fluids used in the Delta SPC 130 meet the current and future requirements of the food industry.

Durst Packaging/Label Printing – KJet

With the KJet, the Durst Group is launching a new hybrid solution for label printing. After the XJet, this is the second joint development with OMET. The KJet is an end-to-end solution that combines OMET’s dual servo flexo printing units with Durst’s state-of-the-art RSCi inkjet technology. In addition, modules for finishing and further processing such as cold foil stamping or die-cutting units can be integrated into the KJet. This flexibility opens up an enormously broad application portfolio for the KJet. The configuration of the KJet is tailored to the specific requirements of each customer.

Durst Graphics/Large Format Printing – P5 SMP™

With the P5 SMP, the Durst Group is expanding its successful P5 Large Format Printing portfolio for applications in the Sign & Display, POP/POS, Corrugated Packaging & Display and Industrial Decor sectors. The hybrid LED super-multi-pass printing system combines efficiency and productivity with maximum versatility. With a print width of 3.5 m and a maximum productivity of up to 2,000 m2/h, the P5 SMP achieves an annual capacity of 5 million m2, setting a new benchmark for high-volume digital printing. As a hybrid solution, the P5 SMP can process both roll and sheet material and has the versatile functions of the P5 platform.

Durst Graphics/Large Format Printing – Aleph Laforte 600 Paper

With the acquisition of Aleph S.r.l. in 2023, Durst Group has expanded its position in the field of water-based and sustainable printing technologies. With the Aleph Laforte 600 Paper, an absolute highlight will now be presented at Drupa 2024, which was designed for poster and billboard printing. In its most powerful configuration, the printing system achieves an output of 1,000 m2/h and reaches a new level of quality in poster and billboard printing with six colors and 1,200 dpi.

Durst Software & Solutions – 360° End-to-End Portfolio

The importance of software has shifted significantly over the years. The Durst Group therefore founded the Software & Solutions business unit back in 2018. The company currently employs around 100 people in the area of software. This underlines the Durst Group’s commitment to proactively driving development at all levels. At drupa 2024, the Durst Group is presenting a wide-ranging software ecosystem: the spectrum ranges from web shops and online graphics editors to comprehensive workflow and analytics solutions and ERP/MIS systems. Artificial intelligence (AI) is also used in software development. One of the latest innovations in this field is Hawk Eye, which represents a breakthrough in terms of quality assurance in digital printing. Hawk Eye analyzes every single print image at full speed – and in real time.

Posted: May 28, 2024

Source: The Durst Group