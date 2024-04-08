The International Interior Design Association’s New York Chapter (IIDA NY) Celebrates Inaugural Career Night: Students, Emerging Professionals Connect with Leading NYC-Based Architecture & Design Firms

NEW YORK — April 8, 2024 — The International Interior Design Association’s New York Chapter (IIDA NY) is proud to share that 75 design students and emerging professionals participated in the chapter’s inaugural Career Night last month. Held at the Teknion Showroom in Manhattan, the event brought together esteemed principals and other professionals from leading New York City-based architecture and design firms to offer mentorship and career guidance to attendees.

The Career Night, conceived by IIDA NY’s Student Development committee, featured individual portfolio reviews, professional mock interviews, a headshot studio, fireside-style career growth-focused forum discussions and networking opportunities. “Our inaugural IIDA NY Career Night was a resounding success!” said Elisabeth Mejia, Co-Vice President of IIDA NY’s Student Development committee. “We’re delighted with the level of engagement and look forward to hosting another Career Night in 2025.”

Robin Reigi, Co-Vice President of IIDA NY’s Student Development committee, added, “This event provided students and emerging professionals with an opportunity to connect with and learn from architecture and design professionals. Networking is crucial, especially in today’s job market, and we’re so grateful for the face-to-face interactions, professional development and career exploration provided by participating firms in New York City.”

Leading architecture and design firms included AECOM, Canoa Supply, Corgan, EwingCole, Gensler, HKS, HLW, HOK Architects, IA Interiors, MKDA, Perkins&Will, Rockwell Group, Stantec, Taller KEN, Ted Moudis Associates, TPG, Vocon and Ware Malcomb.

IIDA NY’s Student Development Committee would like to thank its sponsors for the Career Night, which included: Robin Reigi Inc., Kimball International, Vitra, Teknion, CertainTeed, and Formica®Laminate. Additionally, the chapter would like to acknowledge annual benefactors such as MillerKnoll, COR, NARBUTAS, Benhar Office Interiors and WB Wood who offered their professional expertise.

At the event, the Student Development Committee orchestrated a poignant tribute to honor Alexandria Davis, President of IIDA NY, for her invaluable support of Career Night. In honor of Alex’s late mother who was an educator, the committee provided free books to the attendees. “I was fortunate to grow up in a family that understood the value of education and the transformative impact in shaping young minds,” said Davis. “The next generation of designers deserves an opportunity to connect and learn from the top minds in the industry. We’re so grateful for this valuable resource.”

For more information about the Student Development Committee, please visit https://iidany.org/education/student-development/.

Source: The International Interior Design Association’s New York Chapter