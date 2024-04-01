Serge Ferrari Group Introduces Soltis Loop® Sunmate To North American Market

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — March 28, 2024 — Serge Ferrari Group, a designer, developer, and manufacturer of innovative composite fabrics, is pleased to introduce Soltis Loop® Sunmate — a groundbreaking composite membrane fabric made from 100-percent recycled materials, derived from post-consumer waste designed for interior solar protection. Available as roller blinds, vertical blinds, and panel tracks, Soltis Loop Sunmate provides full privacy from the outdoors and protects against solar heat for any space.

Unique from other interior solar protection materials that only use either recycled yarn or recycled coating, this composite membrane fabric is composed of 100-percent recycled polyester yarns in its base and 100-percent recycled polymers in its coating. The material preserves privacy while providing translucency, filtering the optimum amount of natural light and preventing glare while offering UV protection for indoor spaces and blocking up to 91 percent of heat. This product is GREENGUARD Gold certified, as well as PVC and phthalate free, with a reduced environmental footprint to meet the requirements of LEED, BREEAM, WELL, and HQE certifications.

Infused with a stylish aesthetic, Soltis Loop Sunmate provides a luxurious textile look and feel, cultivating a warm and inviting ambiance across diverse settings. It is available from a palette of eight sophisticated colors including optical white, white, cream, oatmeal, silver, oxygen, alloy, and steel grey. Offered in 90.55-inch rolls, it comes with a five-year limited warranty and is now available to the North American market from Serge Ferrari Group.

Posted: April 1, 2024

Source: Serge Ferrari Group