Kornit Digital Set To Demonstrate The Unmatched Power Of Single-Step Digital Fabric Printing At Texprocess 2024

ROSH HA’AYN, Israel — APRIL 11, 2024 — Kornit Digital LTD. (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a worldwide supplier of sustainable, on-demand digital fashionx and textile production technologies, announced today the company is setting the stage for an unprecedented display of its vibrant digital fabric and integrated workflow portfolio at Texprocess 2024. Kornit’s display at Messe Frankfurt – being held April 23-26 – allows attendees to experience the unmatched power of digital textiles, enabling companies to grow both dynamically and sustainably, respond to ever-changing customer demands and embrace the newly digital supply chain. Don’t miss the chance to visit Kornit Digital at Hall 8, Stand A32.

Kornit Digital will feature a view into the end-to-end, fabric manufacturing ecosystem – allowing for production of any fabric and any design for any purpose. The centerpiece is Kornit Presto MAX, rapidly transforming the digital world of fabric printing with an ability to print on any fabric type – from cotton and polyester to denim and leather. This single-step solution sets new benchmarks in both textile design and manufacturing across fabrics, home décor, and more. Built on the promise of sustainability, Presto MAX is proven to dramatically reduce both water usage and waste – ensuring businesses can thrive in an eco-conscious marketplace. The system is the world’s first offering to print white ink on colored fabrics alongside neon to extend the color gamut by as much as 30 percent. Kornit’s new Vivido inks now additionally offers the industry’s richest, dark black pigments.

Additionally featured is the KornitX Global Fulfillment Network, a game-changing solution designed to optimize operational efficiency, eliminate supply chain bottlenecks, and ensure products are readily available to meet customer demands. The solution connects brands, retailers, and digital platforms to a high-quality production network – providing rapid replenishment and trend adaptability for direct-to-fabric production. Revolutionary pixel-to-parcel monitoring and control fully integrates the end-to-end production workflow for a seamless experience. The solution based on Kornit’s game-changing MAX technology empowers brands to break free from traditional constraints and unlock their true potential. It enables them to maximize margins, boost profitability, and pave the way for a sustainable future in the digital on-demand fashion and textile industry.

Beyond technology demonstrations, Kornit will additionally highlight how MAX technology serves as a vibrant partner platform to drive possibilities across the entire fabric printing and processing chain. Key partners highlighted include:

Colortex: Providing fashionable, custom textiles for the footwear industry.

ZwissTex: Offering quality, sustainable textile solutions for the automotive and clothing sectors.

Print Logistic: Delivering a full range of services – from printing to worldwide drop-shipping for smooth e-commerce integration.

CGS: Driving global performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services.

FastSwen: Leveraging Moving Cavity Technology (MCT) to transform textile handling and production efficiency.

Premier Digital Textiles: Serving as the prime supplier of textiles with extensive warehousing across the US and UK.

Greentex: Providing highly sustainable, innovative, and customizable fabrics for advanced textile printing.

To experience the unmatched power of on-demand, sustainable textile production, don’t miss the opportunity to visit Kornit Digital at Texprocess 2024. Witness the future of digital production at Hall 8, Stand A32.

Posted: April 11, 2024

Source: Kornit Digital