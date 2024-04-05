Epson Increases Production Efficiency And Productivity For Textile Print Shops With Two New Industrial Dye-Sublimation Printers

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — April 2, 2024 — The digital textile market has seen rapid growth in recent years and is projected to grow to nearly $3.4 billion in 2024, with a portion of that growth due to the implementation of digital workflows. To help support this increasing demand, Epson today announced two new industrial SureColor® F-Series dye-sublimation printers engineered to achieve both industrial reliability and round-the-clock productivity at a low total cost of ownership. The new models, the SureColor F11070 and SureColor F11070H, are highly productive printers that offer an optional large roll media unwinder, and the SureColor F11070H features an expanded ink set to support high-volume print shops.

“The textile industry is dynamic and Epson is at the forefront, empowering providers with reliable, cutting edge technology. This commitment ensures that our clients can adapt to changing textile trends, meet market demands, optimize their operations, and deliver exceptional results,” said Lily Hunter, product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. “The Epson SureColor F-Series sets the benchmark for textile printers, offering unmatched reliability and exceptional image quality. These new high-speed industrial models are built for productivity, enabling round-the-clock production for print shops. With its user-friendly interface and low maintenance requirements, it empowers users to concentrate on their printing tasks, driving efficiency and productivity for industrial customers and high-volume web-to-print businesses.”

As part of Epson’s most advanced dye-sublimation printer series to date, the SureColor F11070 features four 4.7″ PrecisionCore® TFP®printheads, and the SureColor F11070H includes six printheads, to deliver roll-to-roll performance at speeds up to 2,700 sqft/hr and 2,635 sqft/hr,2 respectively. Designed with versatility in mind, both models consistently produce astounding-quality textiles, apparel and more using vibrant UltraChrome® DS ink technology.

For an expanded color gamut, the SureColor F11070H leverages six color inks with multiple ink configurations available.3In addition to Fluorescent Pink/Fluorescent Yellow and Light Cyan/Light Magenta configurations, a new Orange and Violet ink set extends the range of printable colors possible with dye-sublimation.

To maximize efficiency and minimize downtime, both new industrial printers include user-replaceable printheads, a hot swappable ink delivery system, high-capacity Replaceable Ink Pack System that holds up to 20L of ink per color, and an optional large roll media unwinder to help ensure long print runs with less user intervention.

More about the SureColor F11070 and SureColor F11070H

The new industrial printers offer breakthrough productivity for high-volume apparel and décor printing. Additional features include:

Seamless workflow – Powerful Epson Edge® Print workflow software featuring Adobe® PDF Print Engine

Engineered for predictable, reliable performance – Advanced auto paper-tension control and a fabric printhead wiper enable simple, uninterrupted production

Epson Cloud Solution PORT®4 – Provides live production monitoring of registered printer fleet status, including production rates and printer utilization

Performance-optimized for Epson DS Transfer Papers – Choose from a variety of Epson transfer papers available for purchase

World-class support – Fully supported by Epson, with service plan options that are tailored to your business needs

Availability

The SureColor F11070 and SureColor F11070H are now available for purchase. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/industrial-dye-sublimation-printers.

Posted: April 5, 2024

Source: Epson America, Inc.