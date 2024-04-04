Eagerly Awaited ITMA ASIA + CITME Exhibition In Singapore Gears Up For Opening Of Space Application

SINGAPORE — April 3, 2024 — The ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 exhibition has attracted heightened levels of interest since it was launched in Milan last June. Drawn by the regional market opportunities, many leading textile technology brands are looking forward to apply for their booth space when online space application opens from 9 April 2024.

The Singapore edition is scheduled to be held at Singapore Expo from 28 to 31 October 2025. It is owned by CEMATEX (the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex).

According to the show owners, there is a huge increase in enquiries from machinery manufacturers as the Singapore exhibition targets not only South and Southeast Asia, but also from very important markets in the Middle East.

Mr. Ernesto Maurer, president of CEMATEX, explained, “These regions present vast opportunity for our members as technology buyers from these textile and garment hubs are sourcing cost-effective and sustainable solutions to modernise and upgrade their production.

“The Singapore exhibition complements our ITMA exhibition in Europe and the ITMA ASIA + CITME exhibition in China. The platform will help to broaden our exhibitors’ market focus and diversify their reach, enabling them to effectively engage with many of the buyers who were not able to attend these two exhibitions previously. For these buyers, we are convinced, Singapore is more accessible due to its closer proximity to their home countries, but even more so due to its visa-friendly policy.”

Mr Gu Ping, president of CTMA, said: “The combined exhibition in Singapore has opened a new phase of development for CITME. We are excited to bring our members along as we ride the wave of regional opportunities through the Singapore edition.”

Mr Daisuke Murata, president of Japan Textile Machinery Association (JTMA), said: “We congratulate the ITMA ASIA + CITME owners for making the decision to have a second exhibition in Asia. The Singapore exhibition will be useful for our members to better penetrate other regional textile hubs in Asia, and as far as the Middle East.”

Prominent textile technology providers are also eagerly eyeing the start of space application for the combined exhibition.

Ms Rebekka Dilo of Dilo Systems GmbH shared that the group is looking forward to the Singapore edition of ITMA Asia + CITME 2025. She enthused, “As an important gathering of the whole textile industry, it is a great opportunity for us to present our latest innovations.” Ms Chandrima Chatterjee, secretary general of the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), welcomed the staging of the exhibition in Singapore. She said: “This expansion of the exhibition from Shanghai to Singapore recognises the growing needs of the Asian textile industry, especially India. The industry today is looking for technologies to meet its need for optimising production, minimising supply chain risks, better control of quality and finishes, and enhancing sustainability in all aspects of production.”

She added: “We look forward to the Singapore exhibition to address these needs and help this biggest textile manufacturing and exporting region of the world leverage the latest in technology and innovations.”

Live Webinar

To mark the opening of space application, a webinar titled Springboard to Regional Markets will be held on 9 April 2024 (Tuesday) at 3pm SGT. To register for the live session, visit https://www.itmaasiasingapore.com/webinar/9apr.

Billed as The Leading Textile Technology Exhibition Driving Regional Growth, ITMA ASIA + CITME, Singapore 2025 is expected to gross 60,000 square metres. It aims to attract over 600 exhibitors and a visitorship of 30,000.

The combined exhibition is organised by ITMA Services and co-organised by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Posted: April 4, 2024

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT-Tex & CTMA