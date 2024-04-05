DOMOTEX Middle East Presents Unique Flooring Solutions In Dubai

HANNOVER, Germany — April 4, 2024 — As the international platform for carpets and floor coverings in the Middle East and MENA region, DOMOTEX Middle East will bring together top-class exhibitors such as Solomon Carpets, Al Abdullatif, Farrahi Carpets, Royal Gold, Almas Kavir Carpet, Indian art Gallery, Standard Carpets, Card Monroe, Extraweave, Dodhia Synthetics Limited, Heritage Carpet and many more under one roof from 23 to 25 April.

“DOMOTEX Middle East offers the industry an important platform in the region to discover new products, exchange ideas with like-minded people and actively shape the future of the flooring industry. We are expecting a successful event”, says Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG.

With their innovative products, DOMOTEX exhibitors reflect the vibrant spirit of the industry. Oriental Weavers, one of the world’s largest carpet manufacturers, will be presenting a selection of highlights, including unique woven broadloom products, new indoor and outdoor collections and high-quality machine-made carpets that imitate the look of handmade carpets. The world leader will also introduce a new dyeing concept and address the issue of sustainability with products made from natural materials. “We are looking forward to being part of DOMOTEX Middle East in April. It is the perfect opportunity to showcase our latest innovations and highlights to the GCC and Middle East market,” reveals Yasmine Khamis, Chairman of Oriental Weavers Group.

Caglar Kepekci, Managing Director of Merinos, is also looking forward to the upcoming event and has announced the presentation of exclusive carpet and rug collections “specially developed for the Middle East market”.

Handmade Persian carpets are sought after around the world for their intricate patterns and high quality. Azim Silk Carpet Trading presents a very special specimen in terms of size and craftsmanship: One of the 600m² carpets from the Tabriz Premium Silk Warp collection. This is the largest carpet ever exhibited at DOMOTEX.

Originally handmade by Baluch nomads on the border of Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Iranian company Zartosht is bringing the beauty of traditional patterns to the masses for the first time. With the machine-made collection, the manufacturer is sharing the rich tradition of the Baluchestan province with DOMOTEX visitors and customers around the world.

In addition to sustainable textile machinery, the Swiss manufacturer Oerlikon will present a new bi-component BCF yarn for carpet production at the ATAG Export & Import stand. This innovative yarn offers higher volume with significantly reduced raw material consumption.

From 23 to 25 April visitors to DOMOTEX Middle East can find out what other new products and global highlights will be on show at the DWTC.

Posted: April 5, 2024

Source: Deutsche Messe AG