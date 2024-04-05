Atelie Demetriades Brings Customers’ Vision To Life With Vanguard Europe Investment

BRIXEN, Italy — April 4, 2024 — Atelie Demetriades, Vanguard Europe’s first customer in Cyprus, has invested in the VR6D-HS digital flatbed to embrace a new era of printing technology at its factory. The company is located in modern well-equipped 1,600 sq/meter facilities at the industrial area Tseri in the center of three towns Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol. With live printing under way at its factory, Atelie Demetriades is now gearing up to enter new markets and expand its €1million turnover by more than a third in the next two years.

Glass providers, hoteliers and retailers will all be targeted by Atelie Demetriades, an established sign-making business that has used roll-to-roll digital printing mostly in the past. Vanguard Europe’s VR6D-HS now offers industrial-scale flatbed production that will expand Atelie Demetriades operations, with new applications now possible on virtually any hard surface.

The VR6D-HS for Atelie Demetriades was supplied through LinoGroup S.A, Vanguard Europe’s distributor in Greece and Cyprus. Features include environmentally friendly LED curing technology, static eliminating ionization bars, 4 vacuum zones, 5-10-15 picoliter drop size, a 1.27m x 2.52m print area and CMYK, white, varnish and embossing options.

Demetri Demetriades, General Manager and Co-owner of the business, said: “We expect to increase turnover by 25-35% in the next two years. Imagine the possibilities for our customers. From custom doors to stunning glass décor and beyond, we’re ready to bring the vision to life. We’ve embraced a new era of printing technology with the VR6D-HS that enables us to print on any hard surface – examples include wood, glass and metal – with vibrant CMYK, white, varnish and 3D embossing options.

“The VR6D-HS is a serious machine. We looked at several manufacturers, but Vanguard was a clear front-runner with its amazing technology and with a price comparison very favorable to competitors. In addition, Vanguard Europe also provides full back-up support and service. It has a good reputation, particularly as it is associated with the Durst Group, which for many years has had an established reputation in the market. We also really like the new design.”

Yiannis Apostolidis, Vanguard Europe’s Business Development Director, said: “In addition to our delight with this first installation in Cyprus, we are proud to be playing an important part in Atelie Demetriades’ environmental and expansions success story. Working closely with customers and partners such as LinoGroup, our mission is to grow business profitably together and provide new business opportunities. Our VR6D-HS is part of a growing portfolio of machines that are incredibly versatility, reliable and productive. And we take heart from the fantastic feedback we received to our important presence at FESPA Global 2024 last month, as we continue to move into new markets such as Cyprus.”

Posted: April 5, 2024

Source: Vanguard Europe