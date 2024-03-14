Vanguard Europe Announces GRUP TRANSILVAE As New Partner In Romania

BRIXEN, Italy — March 14, 2024 — GRUP TRANSILVAE is Vanguard Europe’s newest official partner. The strategic step will build on existing synergies for both companies to capitalize on new growth opportunities. The agreement will cover sales, distribution, service, ink supply and ongoing sales support.

GRUP TRANSILVAE has been a leading supplier of equipment and solutions for the graphic arts industry in Romania since 1991. The company’s enduring philosophy is rooted in honesty and its commitment to integrity is evident in its relationships with employees, partners, and customers, fostering an environment of trust and constructive feedback.

Its portfolio includes a comprehensive range of wide and super-wide digital printing solutions. GRUP TRANSILVAE also offers a reliable authorized service, quality management, and control solutions tailored to the graphics and printing industry, enhancing efficiency and productivity across the workflow. With a strong focus on color management, efficient printing processes, and print quality, GRUP TRANSILVAE has invaluable expertise, establishing itself as a recognized leader in the field.

“We are delighted to announce this partnership with GRUP TRANSILVAE,” said Frank Kirsch, Vanguard Europe’s Sales Manager. “This represents an additional significant development in our mission to establish ourselves as a market leader by offering true UV flatbed digital printing systems that are designed in the United States and assembled in Italy. GRUP TRANSILVAE is long-established and has an unrivalled knowledge within the markets it operates. This new partnership will create important new sales opportunities.”

A subsidiary of Vanguard Digital Printing Systems Corp, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA, producing 200 systems a year, Vanguard Europe is moving towards its goal of becoming a leader in the digital flatbed and UV industrial production entry- and mid-level markets by replicating sales successes of its parent company.

This will be achieved by utilizing the global expertise of its resellers, distributors and partners such as GRUP TRANSILVAE. Vanguard, with its industrial printing flatbed systems for signage, decoration, business equipment, industry and packaging, has been part of the Durst Group – manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technologies – since 2020.

European staff are now based next-door to the headquarters of Durst Group in Brixen in the 5,000 square meter ‘Kraftwerk’ premises. Since Vanguard Europe was established, more than 90 installations of digital flatbed systems have already taken place across Europe.

