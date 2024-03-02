Textile Recycling Industry Leaders From 15 Countries Collaborate On Innovation At The Secondary Materials And Recycled Textiles Association (SMART) Convention In Guatemala

ABINGDON, Md. — March 1, 2024 — SMART President Steve Rees said, “As our trade association continues to grow, we are connecting members to new markets and working to reduce the global textile waste crisis.”

The Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (SMART) 2024 Annual Convention in Guatemala brought more than 200 industry leaders from more than 15 countries together. SMART is the leading industry voice promoting high standards and best practices for reuse and recycling of textiles and related secondary materials. SMART members reduce solid waste by collecting, reclaiming, and “closing the loop” by processing, reusing, converting, and distributing these recyclables.

Right Now: The role SMART plays is crucial, as maritime attacks in the Red Sea escalate. SMART is working with other industries, as well as government entities to find a solution to the shipping crisis. SMART is continuously working to educate the public and local government officials about the importance of increasing clothing and textile reuse and recycling.

SMART Executive Director Susan DeCourcey said, “89 companies were represented at the conference. The popularity of the event shows textile industry leaders are serious about innovation advancements that will impact the environment and the economy globally.”

According to Allied Marketing Research, the global textile recycling market is anticipated to generate nearly $9.4 billion by 2027.

Established in 1932, SMART is a recycling-based, international, nonprofit trade association comprised of for profit used clothing, wiping material and fiber industry companies. SMART members use and convert recycled and secondary materials from used clothing, commercial laundries and nonwoven, off spec material, new mill ends and paper from around the world. SMART companies are committed to the “green” way of life.

SMART Leadership and its members are working to bring textile recycling into a circular economy. SMART members continually trumpet their message to the donating and recycling public by encouraging them to “Donate, Recycle, Don’t Throw Away.”

Posted: March 2, 2024

Source: The Secondary Materials and Recycled Textiles Association (SMART)