Opportunity To Join Australia’s Largest Clean Energy And Recycling Advanced Manufacturing Ecosystem

GEELONG, Australia — March 26, 2024 — Deakin University’s Recycling and Clean Energy Commercialisation Hub (REACH) is calling for expressions of interest (EOI) from businesses looking to invest in research-led innovation projects that will accelerate Australia’s clean, green manufacturing future.

Deakin’s REACH is Australia’s largest recycling and clean energy advanced manufacturing ecosystem. Supported by a $50 million grant from the Australian Government’s Trailblazer Universities Program, industry and university contributions take the total program value to $380 million.

Deakin is calling for expressions of interest from businesses ready to work with the University on research-led innovation projects valued between $2 million and $50 million. Trailblazer co-contribution funding is available for eligible projects aligning with REACH’s key focus areas of energy storage, hydrogen and carbon fiber, and recycling.

REACH is partnering with industry to accelerate cutting-edge technologies, including scaling up of manufacturing supply chain technologies.

Amy Hunter, Deakin executive director REACH said the REACH ecosystem was an exciting opportunity for Deakin to work with innovation-driven partners to accelerate clean energy and recycling technologies that will boost Australia’s sovereign advanced manufacturing capabilities.

“By combining the brightest minds from industry and world-class researchers we have the power to push the limits of technology innovation and put Australia at the forefront globally of the transition from a throughput economy to a circular economy,” Hunter said.

‘We’re looking for partners who have compelling ideas for novel solutions, who want to pilot new technologies or processes, or who want to scale-up and commercialize projects to capture new markets.”

Tom Hussey, co-founder and CEO at Xefco, an Australian company specializing in creating innovative textile and coating technologies, is one of Deakin’s founding REACH partners.

“The Trailblazer program and REACH gives much needed support to young deep-tech businesses such as Xefco through the “valley of death” that is substantially overlooked by other government programs,” Hussey said.

“This support is helping us and others to bridge the gap from early-stage research to successful commercialization of our technology.”

Expressions of interest to join Deakin’s REACH clean, green manufacturing ecosystem close at 5pm on Friday 3 May 2024.

For more information or to register visit www.deakin.edu.au/reach.

Posted March 26, 2024

Deakin University