MICHELIN Inflatable Solutions And ALUULA Composites Collaborate On Research & Development Project

VICTORIA, British Columbia — March 20, 2024 — MICHELIN Inflatable Solutions, a 100% MICHELIN’s Company, and ALUULA Composites Inc. (“ALUULA”) announced today a collaboration on a joint research and development project.

“We are thrilled to work with Michelin, one of the world leaders in innovation, and to be providing high-performing materials that meet the unique needs of this project,” said Sage Berryman, President of ALUULA. “This initiative is an opportunity for both Michelin Inflatable Solutions and ALUULA to create something really exciting together.”

MICHELIN Inflatable Solutions and ALUULA aim to maximize the construction potential of more environmentally sustainable composite materials.

“We are committed to developing innovative products that balance performance, value, and environmental impact,” said Anne-Frédérique SALIT, Michelin Inflatable Solutions CEO. “ALUULA’s products align very well with these goals, and we look forward to offering even more products that embody all of these values.”

ALUULA is known for its proprietary materials that are developed using a patented manufacturing process. This process yields textiles that are durable, lightweight, air-tight, waterproof, UV-resistant, and recycle-ready. This particular project involves three of ALUULA’s composite material products.

ALUULA materials are mono-polymer composite materials, made without the use of adhesives. The resulting product is fully recyclable at the end of its useful life.

“We are proud to be working with a company like Michelin, that understands innovative performance and sustainability are not mutually exclusive,” said Berryman.

Posted: March 21, 2024

Source: ALUULA Composites Inc.