Functional Fabric Fair Unveils Expert Talks Lineup And Introduces ‘Day 0 (Zero) – Behind The Seams: Sustainability Workshop’ And AATCC Testing And Standards Exhibition 

NORWALK, CT— March 14, 2024 — Functional Fabric Fair, powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®, is thrilled to announce its Expert Talks programming which runs from April 17-18, 2024, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland. Additionally, the fair will introduce the all-new Day 0 (Zero) – Behind the Seams: Sustainability Workshop taking place on April 16, the day before the fair opens. The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) Testing and Standards Exhibition will also open on April 16 and run throughout the fair.

Known for its curated programming, the two-day fair will feature over 240 textile suppliers offering high performance functional fabrics for the apparel industry’s Spring 2026/2027 seasons. The event will also feature a notable conference program covering various topics such as trends and the latest textile developments, presented by industry experts. The Expert Talks taking place on the show floor is complimentary for all registered attendees and exhibitors. See the conference schedule and list of speakers.

For the first time, Functional Fabric Fair will host Day 0 (Zero) – Behind the Seams: Sustainability Workshop in a seminar and workshop format the day before the exhibit hall opens on April 16. This paid conference will showcase sustainability practitioners offering practical insights into foundational sustainability-driven topics such as supply chain dynamics, transparency, traceability, restrictions, banned substances, human rights in global supply chain and more. Attendees and Exhibitors will engage in roundtable conversations and participate in interactive and individual activities. The conference will be facilitated by Jill Dumain, Founding Partner of Fractal CSOs; Kevin Myette, Director of Global Brand Services Bluesign Technologies; Todd Copeland, Founder and Owner Copeland Consultancy; Marco Weichert, CEO at Performance Days and Weichert Agencies; and Steve McCullough, Event Director of Functional Fabric Fair.

“Our goal for Day 0 (Zero) is to bring leading brands, manufacturers and industry experts together in one room for an interactive workshop that establishes a foundational level of understanding on what truly matters when approaching the sustainability of your products and materials,” says Steve McCullough, the Event Director of Functional Fabric Fair. “Our intention is for the industry to leave with new knowledge and resources to start implementing for the first day of the fair and beyond.”

Also new to the fair is the AATCC Testing & Standards Exhibition which will feature apparatus and educational displays in five key topic areas, including Visual Color Evaluation, Fiber Fragment Testing, Appearance & Laundering, Water Resistance, and Control Fabrics. This display is open to everyone, with no additional registration needed, but attendees must present show badges to enter. Room Details To Be Announced.

Functional Fabric Fair opens its Exhibit Hall doors on Wednesday, April 17 from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, and Thursday, April 18 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. The fair is open, free of charge, to verified designers, product, purchasing, material, sustainability managers and others in the industry looking to source fabrics and accessories for outdoor, sportive performance and lifestyle apparel. The Day 0 (Zero) – Behind the Seams: Sustainability Workshop will take place on Tuesday, April 16 from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. Space is limited, and a paid ticket is required, with complimentary breakfast and lunch provided.

Posted: March 14, 2024

Source: Functional Fabric Fair, powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS®