B&O’s Ground-Breaking, PFAS-Free DWR’s Offer Brands A Reliable Transition From Repellents Made With Fluorochemicals

FALL RIVER, Mass.— March 21, 2024 — With new regulations taking place January 1, 2025, restricting the sale of consumer goods containing PFAS chemistries, the R&D team at Bolger & O’Hearn has continued to develop and refine its line of powerful PFAS-Free, durable water repellents.

In development for over 12 years, B&O’s PFAS-free DWR’s have many of the same repellent characteristics as a C6. But ours have been continually evaluated and refined to bring safer, greener repellent chemistries to the global textile supply chain that do not sacrifice performance.

B&O is a bluesign partner, and many of our chemistries are on the ZDHC list of approved chemistries for the environment for the textiles, apparel, and outdoor upholstery markets.

In addition to being PFAS-free, Shell-Tech Free M325 SC1 contains no VOC’s (volatile organic compounds), does not contain wax and has been formulated to prevent build up on pad rolls, which makes this DWR easy to apply at the mill.

B&O’s carefully engineered fluorine-free repellent has a high spray rating for synthetics, nylon blends and cotton rich fabrics as well as polyester/Lycra blends and cotton polyester blends. Regarding durability, Shell-Tech Free M325 SC1 is unique in that it can hold a high spray rating through 50 wash cycles and is highly recommended for heavy cotton denim fabrics.

Shell-Tech Free M325 SC1 can also be foam finished on fabrics and is highly effective even at low pad-bath concentrations and exhibits low-temperature cure benefits.

To stay ahead of the evolving regulations Kelly Murphy, the company Co-President, will be attending the annual National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) Committee Meetings in Washington DC.

Posted: March 21, 2024

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn