Vanguard Europe Partners With Pixia At FESPA 2024

AMSTERDAM — February 7, 2024 — Vanguard Europe has announced its presence at FESPA Global in Amsterdam, where it will share a booth with its strategic partner, Pixia BV from 19-22 March 2024.

Located in Hall 2, Stand B10, Dutch-based Pixia, which has its headquarters in Vianen in the Utrecht region, together with Vanguard Europe, the partners will unveil latest news covering products, software and service, as well as installations. They will be showing roll-to-roll and flatbed solutions.

Founded 14 years ago, Pixia has a strong background in large format print media, laminates, magnetic- and interior films, servicing signmakers as well as large online print service providers.

Vanguard Europe is a subsidiary of Vanguard Digital Printing Systems Corp, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA. Set up in late 2021, Vanguard Europe aims to replicate the sales success of its parent company, which has installed over a thousand LFP printing systems across the Americas. This is being achieved by utilizing the expertise of its resellers, distributors and other partners. Vanguard’s industrial printing flatbed and roll-to-roll systems are used in markets including signage, decoration, business equipment, industry and packaging.

“FESPA Global 2024 represents another significant milestone for Vanguard as we continue to grow profitable business together with customers in the markets we serve,” said Fabian Sottsas, Managing Director of Vanguard Europe. “The partnership with Pixia at the trade show provides another opportunity to emphasise our commitment in the LFP and Graphics Segment. We will underscore our leading role by showcasing innovative true-flatbed and roll-to-roll UV LED production solutions. We will be demonstrating seamless control and versatility from start to finish, which will include our in-house software version of the Durst Workflow with Analytics, a professional unique feature in this market segment.”

Durst Software & Solutions will be showcasing its complete portfolio on the booth. The software solutions provide streamlined processes from initial file creation, to prepress, production and final analysis for customers. These enable greater levels of automation and efficiency, improving print production processes and streamling business operations.

Pixia Managing Director Jeroen van Dortmont said: “FESPA may be a global event, but we see a significant ‘home advantage’ in exhibiting together with Vanguard. We see a lot of confidence in the market. It also helps that all of our customer base have a need for the high quality, industrial speed production eco-friendly machines that are competitively priced in the market. At FESPA, we look forward to unveiling more details about the installations we have in the BENELUX region.”

Vanguard Europe, which is based in a 5,500 sq/m purpose-built premises ‘Kraftwerk’ next to the Durst Group HQ in Brixen, Italy, and Pixia will be hosting a joint press conference on their stand on 19 March at 14.00. All media are invited to attend.

Posted: February 7, 2024

Source: Vanguard Europe – A Subsidiary Of Vanguard Digital Printing Systems Corp