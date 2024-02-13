Strong USA Presence At JEC World 2024 Showcases Thriving American Composites Market

PARIS — February 13, 2024 — The United States is set to make a resounding impact at the upcoming JEC World 2024, the leading international composites show, with a strong presence of visitors and exhibitors. The American composites market is thriving, and this enthusiasm will be on full display at the event.

UNITED STATES KEY FIGURES

108 exhibitors

1 pavilion

20 companies involved in the JEC Innovation Awards

2 JEC Startup Booster finalits

The USA’s participation in JEC World 2024 underscores its commitment to advancing composites technology, fostering innovation, and strengthening its position as a global leader in the field.

Visitors can expect to witness the latest advancements, engage with industry experts, and explore the vast potential of composites in various sectors whether at the American Pavilion – the biggest of all, supported by the US commercial Service – or at the booths of some 108 American exhibitors, such as A&P TECHNOLOGY, AGY HOLDING, OWENS CORNING, THERMWOOD or ZOLTEK. (Full list below)

A hub for composites innovation

Several US companies are involved in the prestigious JEC Innovation Awards or the JEC Startup Booster, further demonstrating the nation’s dedication to fostering innovation and supporting emerging talents in the composites sector.

Spirit AeroSystems and its partners: A&P Technology, Concordia Fibers, Electroimpact, Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials, NIAR and Victrex for the ASPERA Welded Thermoplastic Composite Demonstrator

Clemson University and one of its partner the Center for Composite Materials – University of Delaware for the Ultra-Light CF Thermoplastic Composite Door

Weav3D and its American partners Altair Engineering, Braskem America, Clemson University for Cost-Effective Automotive Body Structures

RENCO USA and its partners Arquitectonica, Catalyst Communications, Coastal Construction and DeSimone Consulting Engineers for the RENCO MCFR (Mineral Composite Fiber Reinforced)

MRAS, ST Engineering company who partnered on Plataine’s project AI Solutions Improve Sustainability & Reduce Waste

Helicoid Industries for the Helicoid / Tacks Ice Hockey Stick Blade

Discover more about these projects at the JEC Composites Innovation Awards area H5 K147.

Sargassum Eco Lumber and ZILA BioWorks are in line for the JEC Composites Startup Booster competition, in the Category “Products & Materials”: the pitch session will take place on March 5th, winners will be announced on March 6th!

Source: JEC Group