SGS Announces Expansion Of Fire Safety Testing Services

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — February 13, 2024 — SGS, a testing, inspection and certification company, is delighted to announce the expansion of fire safety, resistance and flammability testing services at its laboratory in Farmingdale, New York, USA.

Within the framework of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation, the laboratory’s team of experts has been successful in expanding and enhancing its scope to incorporate accredited testing for:

Aviation and automotive: Aerospace – power plant flame penetration – test methods BSS 7338 Airplane interiors – FAA Part 25 Chapter 12, AITM 2.0056, BSS 7387, FAA Part 25 Appendix F Part Vll

Building materials: Test methods ASTM E2768, CAN/ULC-S102 and CAN/ULC S102.2, NFPA 262

Furnishings, carpets and textiles: Drapery/decorative materials – test method BS 5867-2, ISO 15025, ISO 6941

Wire and cables: Product development – UL 1581 Section 1080 VW-1

Analytical new section on scope: Test methods ASTM D92, ISO 2592, ASTM D93, IP 34, ISO 2719, ISO 15267



Bobby Brown, Director of Operations and Business Development, SGS said: “This welcome expansion of our scope is testament to our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients. Our team of experts has worked diligently to incorporate the new tests, enhance existing methodologies, and leverage innovative technologies.

“The broader capability builds on our expertise and SGS’s 2017 acquisition of Govmark Testing Services to ensure that our clients, from the aviation to textile sectors, receive the highest level of service. In the end, it’s only trusted because it’s tested.”

SGS’s laboratory is recognized by various US Code agencies, state authorities, international organizations and industry leaders, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), and International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Effective from January 2024, the expanded range of flammability testing capabilities will ensure SGS is best placed to support its domestic and international clients to meet national and international regulations and requirements demanded across a multitude of industry sectors.

SGS flammability testing

SGS can perform a comprehensive range of tests in the domains of fire resistance of a product or a system (structural and material integrity, stability, insulation during a fire exposure) and reaction to fire/flammability for materials (behavior when exposed to a flame or heat radiation).

These include:

Furniture, furnishings, textiles and mattresses

Plastics, films and composites

Building materials

Wires and cables

Interior materials for railcar and civil aviation operators

Physical testing solutions include abrasion testing and analysis against standards enforced by:

Association for Contract Textiles (ACT)

Industrial Fabrics Association International

Comprehensive fire testing solutions cover:

Flammability

Ignitability

Resistance to flame/ignition

Burning behavior/characteristics

Fire classification

Heat release

Smoke toxicity & density

Emissions

Tests under fire conditions

Flame propagation

Posted: February 13, 2024

Source: SGS