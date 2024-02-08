RNWBL® And Durability Engineers Awarded U.S. Department Of Energy’s Made In America Challenge For Wind Turbine Materials Recycling Prize

HOUSTON — February 8, 2024 — RNWBL and Durability Engineers (DE) proudly announce their collaboration and award for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Wind Turbine Materials Recycling Prize. The award aims to address the environmental impact of wind turbine materials, specifically focusing on recycling solutions for fiber-reinforced composites and critical minerals. This initiative aligns with the White House sustainability goals of reducing the greenhouse gas production of the entire US economy by 50% compared to 2005 levels by 2030 and goals of reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As the maintenance, repowering, and retrofitting of existing wind turbine blades is poised to become a more prominent industry facet, there is a demand for innovative solutions to reduce landfill waste, which has been the standard disposal destination for replaced turbine blades. RNWBL, a prominent figure in wind turbine maintenance and repowering and other renewable energy services, has entered into a strategic collaboration with DE to explore and develop strategies that empower their clients to minimize waste generation and discover financially viable avenues for recycling.

Leveraging DE’s proficiency in cementitious and concrete materials, the collaborative team has successfully identified and manufactured materials derived from wind turbine blades. These materials enhance the strength, durability, and longevity of concrete, contributing to sustainable construction practices. Moreover, the team has devised a practical in-situ execution plan to minimize transportation costs and carbon emissions.

Objectives of the Project: The main objective of this project is to develop innovative solutions for recycling wind turbine materials, especially fiber-reinforced composites and critical minerals. The project will explore various aspects of the recycling process, including collection, transportation, separation, recovery, reuse, and disposal. Additionally, the project will evaluate the environmental, economic, and social benefits of recycling wind turbine materials, addressing potential market opportunities and barriers.

DE and RNWBL look forward to collaborating with stakeholders from the wind energy industry, recycling industry, academia, and government agencies to ensure the feasibility and scalability of the proposed solutions. This partnership signifies a crucial step towards achieving a sustainable and circular approach to wind turbine materials, contributing significantly to the green transformation of the energy sector.

Posted: February 8, 2024

Source: RNWBL