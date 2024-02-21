Mimaki To Celebrate 20 Years Of Innovation At FESPA With Latest Technologies For A Sustainable Future

AMSTERDAM — February 19, 2024 — Mimaki Europe, manufacturer of inkjet printing and cutting technologies, is set to bring the very latest in UV print technology, including brand new products, to FESPA Global Print Expo 2024 (19th-22nd March 2024). As FESPA’s official UV Excellence Partner, Mimaki will present some of its most advanced, energy-efficient UV solutions at the centre of its stand (Stand F10, Hall 12) and at its own Experience Centre, just 10 minutes away from the show grounds.

During the daily Mimaki Experience Centre tours, visitors will have the unique opportunity to further explore the extensive Mimaki portfolio, spanning sign graphics, textile, and 3D printing technologies. The tour will also include exclusive demonstrations of two new, yet to be launched products, that will assist printers in signage expand their offering even further. Registration is available online at: [events.mimakieurope.com/showroom-visits]events.mimakieurope.com/showroom-visits

Mimaki’s vision for the future will be evident throughout the show, with an innovative industrial textile printing system to be launched in the company’s ‘Sustainability Corner’. Mimaki’s energy-efficient, UV technology FESPA line-up will consist of the recently launched UJV100-160Plus and UCJV330-160. The UJV100-160Plus boasts extraordinarily low power consumption, as well as additional functionalities to increase customer profitability. The UCJV330-160 integrated printer/cutter is a new addition to Mimaki’s 330 series product portfolio, offering high-speed and high-quality printing for various applications.

Following Mimaki’s recent move into the DTF market, the company’s latest addition, the TxF300-75, will be demonstrated at an EMEA-wide show for the very first time. Both DTF printers fulfil market demand for a stable and efficient DTF platform, and this new system, released in August 2023, helps to cater to a diverse set of printing demands, with high-quality output combined with high productivity.

While Mimaki is looking ahead to ways in which it can support a sustainable future, the company will also reflect on its rich heritage as an innovator. Celebrating two decades of success in the market, Mimaki will commemorate 20 years of technology ‘world firsts’, an extensive list of creative applications printed, and its many partners, customers and industry collaborators who helped make it all possible.

Danna Drion, General Manager Marketing EMEA, comments, “This milestone anniversary for Mimaki Europe presents the ideal opportunity to celebrate success but, importantly, look to the future and establish how we as a team and a business can contribute to a more sustainable world during the next 20 years. Utilising our aptitude for innovation, we will look to apply it to technologies and initiatives that contribute to this long-term goal.

“This FESPA offers a compelling chance for visitors to fully immerse themselves in Mimaki’s comprehensive product portfolio, both at the show and next door at our European headquarters. We’re excited to present our latest product portfolio to our many customers and prospects and, of course, for everyone to join us in celebrating our landmark 20-year anniversary.”

Posted: February 21, 2024

Source: Mimaki Europe B.V.