JEC Group: JEC World 2024 Full Program & Speakers Announced

PARIS — February 6, 2024 — Each year, JEC World creates an engaging conferences program that enables attendees to tackle the main challenges and significant developments influencing the future of the worldwide composites industry.
By spotlighting emerging composites markets globally and examining new materials, products, and processes, this carefully crafted program encourages executives and engineers at every stage of the supply chain to exchange insights. It offers a comprehensive set of resources to comprehend the industry’s future trajectory and capitalize on distinctive opportunities for international business expansion.
Sustainability Conferences
In 2024, sustainability is still a key growth driver for the composites industry, enabling diverse application sectors to achieve ambitious sustainability goals thanks to recycling, lightweight, bio-based materials, digitalization and more.
March 5th 12.00-13.00 – Agora 5 (Hall 5)
Unleashing the Power of Nature: Exploring Natural Fibers and Bio-Sourced Materials in the Composites Industry
Speakers:
- Mr Remi DAUDIN, President MATERI’ACT – FORVIA
- Dr Christian FISCHER, CEO & Co-Founder – BCOMP AG
- Mr Christoph GEYER, CEO – SAERTEX GMBH & CO KG
- Dr Martin JENSEN, CTO – Pond A/S
- Mr David SALTMAN, Chairman & CEO – INCA Renewable Technologies Inc.
- Mr Corey TYREE, CEO – Trillium Chemicals
Moderator: Prof Ignaas VERPOEST, Emeritus Professor – Composite Materials Group, KU Leuven
March 5th 15.00-15.55 – Agora 5 (Hall 5)
Circularity meets Lightweight Design for the Future of Automotive
Speakers:
- Dr Stefan CABA, Head of Innovation Field Sustainable Vehicle Development – EDAG Engineering GmbH
- Prof Ahmed ELMARAKBI, Professor – Northumbria University at Newcastle
- Dr Thomas HIPKE, Division Director – FRAUNHOFER IWU
- Dr Thierry RENAULT, Senior Expert Composites – FAURECIA AUTOMOTIVE COMPOSITES
- Dr Violeta VARGAS-PARRA, Researcher – Eurecat, Centre Tecnològic de Catalunya
Moderator: Dr Ricardo del VALLE, Senior Innovation Consultant – Bax and Company
March 6th 12.00-13.00 – Agora 5 (Hall 5)
Revolutionizing Composites: The Benefits and Challenges of using Recycled Materials
Speakers:
- Dr Erwan FAOUCHER, Sustainability, Research and Innovation Director – Beneteau
- Mr Andrew GOODMAN, CSR Manager – SCOTT Sports
- Mr Ross HOOD, Director, Composite Manufacturing – McLaren Racing
- Mr Andrew MAXEY, CEO – Vartega Carbon Fiber Recycling LLC
- Mr Guillaume PERBEN, CEO – COMPOSITE RECYCLING
Moderator: Mr Malcolm FORSYTH, Sustainability Manager – COMPOSITES UK
March 7th 12.00-13.00 – Agora 5 (Hall 5)
Composites Manufacturing 4.0: Unlocking Efficiency and Sustainability Through Automation & Digitalization
Speakers:
- Mr Avner BEN BASSAT, President & CEO – PLATAINE LTD
- Ms Cornelia BEYER, Managing Director – Netzsch Process Intelligence GmbH
- Dr Jose FEIGENBLUM, Innovation Director – ROCTOOL S.A.
- Dr Enrique GARCIA, Chief Technology Officer – National Composites Centre UK
- Mr Mitchell SMITH, Director of Technology and Process Engineering – MRA Systems LLC
Moderator: Mrs Hannah DAMMERS, Head of Composite Production Division – Institut fuer Textiltechnik of RWTH Aachen University
End-user Applications Conferences
March 5th 14.00- 14.55 – Agora 6 (Hall 6)
Composite Materials and Sustainable Transportation: Paving the Way Forward
Speakers:
- Mr Andrea FAGGIANI, Head of Composite Materials and Technologies Centre – Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.
- Dr Philippe PAPIN, Project Manager – AIR LIQUIDE
- Mr Baptiste ROSSI, VP Engineering – AYRO
Moderator: Mr Dale BROSIUS, Chief Commercialization Officer – IACMI – THE COMPOSITES INSTITUTE
March 6th 14.00- 14.55 – Agora 6 (Hall 6)
Beyond Boundaries: Composite Materials Shaping the Aerospace Industry
Speakers:
- Dr Emma CLAXTON, Programme Manager – UltraFan Fan Rig Validation – Rolls-Royce plc
- Mr David PATE, Head of Materials and Processes – Lilium
- Dr Stephanie PATEL, Head of Material – Expert – DAHER
Moderator: Mr Marc FETTE, CEO – Composite Technology Center (An AIRBUS Company)
March 7th 14.00- 14.55 – Agora 6 (Hall 6)
Composite Materials in Wind Energy Today and Tomorrow – Pathways to 100% Circularity
Speakers:
- Mr Mathieu CARIOU, Director – Strategic Corporate Development & MarCom – GURIT
- Mr Guillaume CLEDAT, Elium Business Director – ARKEMA
- Dr Leif Ole MEYER, Global Wind Technology Platform and EMEAI R&D Leader – Olin Germany Upstream
- Mr Allan POULSEN, Head of Materials and Sustainable Scaling – Vestas Wind Systems
- Dr Tom WASSENBERG, Director Strategic Marketing Wind – OWENS CORNING
- Mr Peter WINDMOELLER, Senior Sales Manager – LOESCHE
Moderator: Mr Alexander VANDENBERGHE, Sustainability Manager – WindEurope
The best of innovation and entrepreneurship
- The JEC Composites Innovation Awards
In more than 25 years, the JEC Composites Innovation program has involved more than 2,000 companies worldwide. 225 companies and 573 partners have been awarded for the excellence of their composites innovations.
Eleven winners were named on February 8th : they will be joining the opening speech on March 5th from 9:30 am in Agora 5 (Hall 5). Don’t miss this opportunity to meet with them and their partners!
JEC Composites Innovation Awards partner
- The JEC Composites Startup Booster
The leading startup competition in the world of composites is set to host 20 pre-selected finalists, who will present their projects live before a panel of industry experts. The jury will select three winners overall, including a special award for the project demonstrating outstanding sustainability.
March 5th 10.00 – 11.25 AGORA 6 (Hall 6)
Pitching Session – “Products & Materials” Category
Startups:
- BioHalo (Denmark)
- BioTwin (UK)
- CARBOCON (Germany)
- Cellexcel (UK)
- High Temperature Material Systems (UK)
- Nano Electronics (South Korea)
- RECARBON (Italy)
- Sargassum Eco Lumber (USA)
- SpacEngineer (Portugal)
- ZILA BioWorks (USA)
March 5th 16.30 – 17.55 AGORA 6 (Hall 6)
Pitching Session – “Process, Manufacturing & Equipment” Category
Startups:
- CarboScreen (Germany)
- Componous (Greece)
- Eddytec (Netherlands)
- Elementag (Italy)
- fiberior (Germany)
- Holy Technologies (Germany)
- MOB-E-SCRAP (France)
- REINFORCE3D (Spain)
- TechnoCarbon Technologies (France)
- 3P.COM (South Korea)
March 6th 15.30- 15.55 AGORA 6 (Hall 6)
Startup Booster Awards Ceremony
Country on stage
In-depth presentations and discussions on the composites industry in specific countries and regions.
March 5th 10.00 – 11.25 – Agora 5
Belgian Composites for a Sustainable Future
Speakers:
- Mr André BERTIN, CEO – COEXPAIR
- Mrs Linde DE VRIESE, Project Leader Circular Economy Composites & Renewable Materials – Sirris
- Dr Stephane GUALANDRIS, Project Manager – Skywin Wallonie
- Dr Laurent HAZARD, Head of Material Science & Application Center – Syensqo
- Mrs Martine LECLERCQ, Trade and Investment Counsellor – Wallonia Export & Investment Agency (AWEX)
- Mr Johan POTARGENT, CEO – AMS Robomould
- Mr Wim SIX, R&D Project Manager – Deceuninck
- Miss Lucie SOUVY, Project Manager & Quality System Management Responsible – ISOMATEX S.A.
- Mrs Karolien VANBROEKHOVEN, Research Manager Sustainable Chemistry – VITO
- Mr Jan VERHAEGHE, CEO – AGESIA
Moderator: Dr Kevin POELMANS, Business Group Leader Agoria Composites – AGORIA
March 6th 10.00 – 11.25 – Agora 5
How Italy is Making the Composites Market of Tomorrow: Innovations and Dynamism
Speakers:
- Prof Luigi ASCIONE, Retired Professor of Structural Mechanics at the University of Salerno (Italy) – Convenor of WG 4 of CEN-TC 250 – University of Salerno
- Dr Vincenzo CASTORANI, R&D Project Manager – HP Composites S.p.A.
- Dr Andrea RATTI, Associate Professor – Politecnico di Milano
Moderator: Prof Roberto FRASSINE, President – ASSOCOMPOSITI
March 7th 10.00 – 11.25 – Agora 5
Competitiveness and Innovation in the French Composites Industry Through the “France 2030” Relaunch Plan
Speakers:
- Mr Nicolas ABIVEN, President – SolidSail Mast Factory – Chantiers de l’Atlantique
- Mr Mathieu BRANDIBAT, Senior Advisor for Critical & Sustainable Materials – General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI)
- Mr Arnaud CACQUEVEL, Marketing Manager – Innovation – Bretagne Développement Innovation
- Mr Thibault GARIN, CEO – MerConcept
- Mr Jean-François GERARD, Deputy Scientific Director of CNRS Chemistry – French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS)
- Mr Roland JOURDAIN, Skipper & CEO – Kaïros
- Mrs Marie-Cécile TARDIEU, COO – Business France
Moderator: Mr Antoine THEVENIN, Key Account Manager – Business France
Women in composites
March 7th 11.00 – 11.55 – Agora 6
Building a Supportive Community for Women in the Composites Industry
Speakers:
- Trupti ARABATTI, CEO, Sustainable Materials Specialist – Terra Stems
- Shelly BENNION, General Manager – Hawkeye Industries, LLC
- Ümmühan EKER, R&D Director – DowAska
- Anna GALASSO, Ravenna Shipyard Plant Director – Ferretti SpA
- Joannie HARMON, Vice President, Workforce Development – IACMI – THE COMPOSITES INSTITUTE
Moderator: Marcy OFFNER, Director, Marketing Communications – Composites One
CAMPUS
Careers in the composites industry have much to offer and need to be highlighted. On April 27th, JEC World invites all universities, training programs, students, HR representatives, to gather and foster recruitment and training in this thriving sector.
Tuesday, March 5th – CAMPUS VILLAGE
10:00-10:20: Nantes Université, Christophe BINETRUY, Professor at Centrale Nantes, VP for Entrepreneurship
10:30-10:50 : Politecnico di Milano, Luca M. MARTULLI, Assistant Professor
11:00-11:20: University of Tokyo, Nobuhiro YOSHIKAWA, Professor at University of Tokyo, Institute of Industrial Science
11:30-11:50: Tu Dresden, Daniel KOHLER, Research Assistant
12:30-13:00: Space Team Aachen, Richard BOTSCHEK Structures Team Lead & Dominik NEUMANN Structural Engineer
14:00-14:20: University of Patras, Dr. Stavros TSANTZALIS, Research Project Manager, or Prof. Vassilis Kostopoulos, Head of Mechanical Engineering and Aeronautics Dept. and director of Applied Mechanics and Vibrations Laboratory
14:30-14:50: ExpertHeads Consulting, Christian THOBEN, Managing Director
15:00-15:20: DS Talent Recruitment – Antal: Arnaud SPORTOUCH, Executive Senior Recruiter
15:30-15:50: Fluency People, Glenn HARDY, Director
16:00-16:20: Enercomp, Gilles LUBINEAU, Director of ENERCOMP & Professor of Mechanical Engineering at KAUST/ Mechanics of Composites for Energy and Mobility Lab.
16:30-16:50: KFUPM
Wednesday, March 6th – CAMPUS VILLAGE
10:00-10:20: Tu Dresden, Daniel KOHLER, Research Assistant
10:30-10:50: EPFL, Véronique MICHAUD, Head of laboratory for processing of advanced composites.
11:00-11:20: Space Team Aachen, Richard BOTSCHEK Structures Team Lead & Dominik NEUMANN Structural Engineer
11:30-11:50: University of Patras, Prof. Vassilis KOSTOPOULOS, Head of Mechanical Engineering and Aeronautics Dept. and director of Applied Mechanics and Vibrations Laboratory
12:00-12:20: Nantes Université, Christophe BINETRUY, Professor at Centrale Nantes, VP for Entrepreneurship
12:30-13:00: Politecnico di Milano, Luca M. MARTULLI, Assistant Professor
14:00 -14:20: University of Tokyo, Nobuhiro YOSHIKAWA, Professor at University of Tokyo, Institute of Industrial Science
14:30-14:50 : 6C32 DAHER, Lucas PETRY, Industrial Services Talent Acquisition Manager
15:00-15:20: ExpertHeads Consulting, Christian THOBEN, Managing Director
15:30-15:50: DS Talent Recruitment – Antal: Arnaud SPORTOUCH, Executive Senior Recruiter
16:00-16:20: Fluency People, Glenn HARDY, Director
16:30-16:50: 6S42 KU LEUVEN, Yentl SWOLFS, Research Professor
Thursday, March 7th- CAMPUS VILLAGE
10:00-10:20 University of Tokyo, Nobuhiro YOSHIKAWA, Professor at University of Tokyo, Institute of Industrial Science
10:30-10:50: Tu Dresden, Daniel KOHLER, Research Assistant
11:00-11:20: EPFL, Véronique MICHAUD, Head of laboratory for processing of advanced composites.
11:30-11:50: KFUPM
12:30-13:00: University of Patras, Dr. Stavros TSANTZALIS, Research Project Manager, or Prof. Vassilis KOSTOPOULOS, Head of Mechanical Engineering and Aeronautics Dept. and director of Applied Mechanics and Vibrations Laboratory
14:00-14:20: Space Team Aachen, Richard BOTSCHEK, Structures Team Lead & Dominik NEUMANN, Structural Engineer
14:30-14:50: Enercomp, Gilles LUBINEAU, Director of ENERCOMP & Professor of Mechanical Engineering at KAUST/ Mechanics of Composites for Energy and Mobility Lab
Live Demonstration Area
The Live Demonstration Area showcases composite parts manufacturing processes, with four experts of the industry Aerovac- Composites One, Magnum Venus Products, Thermwood and Roctool.
Fast Induction Heating Molding of Composite Thermoplastics: Thermocompression Molding with Roctool Heat and Cool Technology
Speakers:
- Mr Mathieu BOULANGER, CEO – ROCTOOL S.A.
- Mr Edouard PHILLIPE, Composite Business Development Manager – ROCTOOL S.A.
March 5th – 10.00-10.30
March 5th – 12.15-12.45
March 5th – 16.15-16.45
March 6th -10.00-10.30
March 6th -12.15-12.45
March 6th -16.15-16.45
March 7th – 11.30-12.00
Process Material Kits Finish First by Offering Real Time Savings
Speakers:
- James KNOX, Technical Services Manager – Aerovac Composites
- James JONES, Lead Technical Support Manager – Composites One
March 5th -10.45-11.15
March 6th – 14.45-15.15
March 7th – 10.00 – 10.30
Mastering Closed Mold Silicone Bag Construction
Speaker:
- Charles TUR, Closed Molding Specialist – MVP
March 5th -10.45-11.15
Exploring LSAM – Thermwood’s Large Scale Additive Manufacturing System
Speakers:
- Mr Eduardo BAROCIO, Assistant Director of Additive Manufacturing – Purdue University – CMSC
- Mr Scott VAAL, LSAM Product Manager – THERMWOOD CORP
March 5th -14.00-14.30
March 6th – 14.00-14.30
Save Time, Money, and Effort with Vacuum Infusion and Custom Process Material Kits from Aerovac
Speakers:
- Mr James JONES, Lead Technical Support Manager – Composites One
- Mr James KNOX, Technical Services Manager – Aerovac Composites
March 5th -14.45-15.15
March 6th – 11.30-12.00
Revolutionizing Closed Molding with SVB Seal Technology
Speaker:
- Charles TUR, Closed Molding Specialist – MVP
March 5th -15.30-16.00
Precision Injection with Collapsible Resin Channel in Silicone Bags
Speaker: Charles TUR, Closed Molding Specialist – MVP
March 6th – 10.45-11.15
Injecting Collapsible Resin Channel with SVB Seal
Speaker: Charles TUR, Closed Molding Specialist – MVP
March 6th – 15.30 – 16.00
Achieve Rapid Injection Times and Higher Quality Parts with Fast Flow LRTM
Speaker: Charles TUR, Closed Molding Specialist – MVP
March 7th – 10.45 – 11.15
Closed Mold Methodologies Reviewed for Optimal Results
Speaker:
- Charles TUR, Closed Molding Specialist – MVP
March 7th – 12.15-12.45
Composites Exchange
The Composites Exchange are a dedicated program of exhibitors’ and partners workshops, showcasing products, solutions, and business cases.
March 5th
AGORA 5 (Hall 5) SYENSQO / DASSAULT SYSTEMES / EXXONMOBIL / ALLIANCE FOR EUROPEAN FLAX-LINEN & HEMP / HRC / SGL CARBON
AGORA 6 (Hall 6) SWANCOR / sensXPERT / MASSIVIT / BODO MÖLLER CHEMIE GMBH / OCSIAL Europe / IMCD /
March 6th
Agora 5 (Hall 5) SYENSQO / DASSAULT SYSTEMES / EXXONMOBIL / SYENSQO / POLYCELL SRL / VON ROLL MANAGEMENT AG /DIEFFENBACHER GMBH MASCHINEN- UND ANLAGENBAU / THE JAPAN CARBON FIBER MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION
AGORA 6 (Hall 6) ECODEC / DISTRAN / HUNTSMAN ADVANCED MATERIALS / HELD TECHNOLOGIE GMBH / ARKEMA / NIONE LTDA / FORMOSA PLASTICS CORPORATION / TESTIA / WESTLAKE EPOXY /
March 7th
AGORA 5 (Hall 5) FAIRMAT
AGORA 6 (Hall 6) COMEC INNOVATIVE / PENTAXIA / MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION / MEDC
Posted: February 6, 2024
Source: JEC Group