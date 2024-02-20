Hexcel Showcases Aerospace And Industrial Innovations At JEC World 2024

STAMFORD, Conn. — February 20, 2024 — Hexcel will demonstrate its latest developments for the aerospace and industrial markets at JEC World 2024, Paris on March 5-7. At Hall 5, Stand J41, Hexcel will showcase its broad range of high-performance advanced lightweight composite material solutions for the aerospace, automotive, energy, sports and leisure and marine industries as well as its latest sustainability collaborations.

For the Aerospace sector, Hexcel will launch a new HexTow® continuous carbon fiber – IM9 24K – providing an alternative solution for manufacturers seeking to maximize efficiency in primary and secondary aerospace vehicle structures. HexTow® IM9 24K provides high fiber performance, translating into increased composite tensile strength, as well as the increased fiber line throughput and productivity provided by a 24K tow size. HexTow® IM9 24K delivers a strong value proposition when compared to other commercially available IM fibers.

Hexcel will also present its new, rapid-curing prepreg. Developed for the high-rate production of structural composite parts, HexPly® M51 is designed for rapid hot-in/hot-out press curing. It has a 40-minute cure cycle at 180˚C, reducing production times and costs versus standard autoclave-cured prepregs. Using HexPly M51 also reduces the need for multiple sets of tooling and labor compared with conventional prepreg systems. The prepreg is fully compatible with automated tape laying (ATL), automated fiber placement (AFP) and pick-and-place processes. It also is REACH-compliant, demonstrating a mechanical performance equivalent to other state-of-the-art 180°C cure prepregs.

Aerospace parts displayed at JEC World 2024 include a new HAICoPAS aerospace demonstrator panel manufactured using new thermoplastic and carbon fiber materials that target the low-cost assembly of structural aerospace parts. This project has involved Hexcel, Arkema, Ingecal, Coriolis Composites, Pinete Emidecau Industries, Institut de Soudure and CNRS laboratories (PIMM, LTEN). Lightweight structural UD PEKK/carbon thermoplastic composite parts were produced out of autoclave/in situ and then assembled using innovative welding technology which can then be used to replace metal parts at a higher production rate. The demonstrator panel – made in collaboration with an industrial committee including Airbus, Safran, Daher, Hutchinson and ATC – will be on display at the JEC Mobility Pavilion.

In addition, Hexcel will showcase aerospace components manufactured with the latest generation of HexPly, HiTape® and RTM solutions including composite engine pylon covers, a liquid hydrogen tank demonstrator and a low-noise Airbus H160 helicopter rotor blade developed using a range of Hexcel reinforcements, prepregs, adhesives and honeycomb materials.

Hexcel will highlight solutions for Marine customers and will exhibit a scale model of a 220-meter-long sail-powered cruising yacht to be created by Chantiers de l’Atlantique (CDA) for customer Accor. The masts used by the new ship for wind propulsion are manufactured using Bureau Veritas (BV) approved HexPly M9.6 prepregs, reduce reliance on engines and cut fuel usage. CDA and its consortium won a 2023 JEC Innovation Award for their work on this project.

HexPly M9.6 prepregs are also used to produce lightweight carbon fiber hydrofoil components, and Hexcel will display an AFS brand foil made by French company Foil and Co. Experts in the design and manufacture of composite products, AFS has chosen to offer 100% carbon foils that are designed and manufactured entirely in France.

As part of its portfolio of composite solutions for the Automotive industry, Hexcel will present its prepreg and dry fabric material technologies as well as components including a sportscar wheel made in a fully industrialized high-volume production process.

In addition, Hexcel continues to develop its offering for future Energy Generation applications and will showcase its latest carbon fiber and towpreg materials that enable a transition to lower environmental impact transport and electric engines. Hexcel hot melt towpreg materials take a first step in reducing environmental footprint, focusing on performance optimization and overall reduction in composite material usage.

For Sustainable Solutions, Hexcel will feature a dedicated zone at its booth. On display will be Elan and Blizzard skis commercialized with HexPly® Nature Range prepregs. Hexcel now offers its iconic industrial resins with a bio-derived resin content, including M49 for cosmetic applications, M79 for thick structures or low-temperature cure, and M78.1 LT for fast cure. These resins offer the flexibility to be paired with natural fiber and recycled carbon fiber reinforcements.

Hexcel will also highlight a novel project that aims to improve accessibility to sport, mobility and autonomy for people with disabilities by featuring the Hopper® prosthetic running blade made of discarded aerospace carbon materials. The Hopper project uses recycled Hexcel carbon fiber prepreg from Airbus facilities. Project partners Airbus, Salomon and the 3Dx lab of Dassault Systèmes worked together with Hopper to manufacture the affordable and accessible carbon fiber running blade. The Hopper blade is easy to use, enabling sports and outdoor activities again thanks to its flexible and versatile composite design.

There will also be a collection of parts donated by Fairmat that demonstrate its 2024 JEC Innovation Award nominated Closed Loop Ecosystem for Carbon Fiber. Fairmat’s AI-driven, software-centric technology uses robots to create 100% recycled CFRP chips using Hexcel prepreg waste. A versatile solution for diverse product applications, these innovative chips offer low weight, strength and stiffness benefits, filling the gap in the advanced materials industry and ensuring valuable carbon fiber doesn’t go to waste. Hexcel is proud to support Fairmat and its recycling program, with almost all its European-produced carbon fiber prepreg cutoffs avoiding landfill and being processed for reuse into commercial markets. The partnership led to more than 170 tons of prepreg material being diverted from waste to fulfilling commercial product needs in 2023.

“We are delighted to be at JEC World 2024, presenting our latest innovations and celebrating the success our customers have with Hexcel materials,” said Thierry Merlot, Hexcel President – Aerospace for Europe, MEA/AP & Industrial. “JEC provides an unparalleled platform for us to engage with industry leaders, foster strategic partnerships, and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of lightweight, composite material development in this dynamic and ever-evolving global marketplace.”

Posted: February 20, 2024

Source: Hexcel Corporation