Filo & C.L.A.S.S: A Spotlight On Responsible Innovation

BIELLA, Italy — February 15, 2024 — The collaboration between Filo and C.L.A.S.S, the international eco-hub founded by Giusy Bettoni, is renewed once again. For the 61st edition of Filo, “Sustainability from A to Z” – the service carried out by Filo in collaboration with C.L.A.S.S reserved to companies that are willing to orient themselves the complex world of sustainability – changes and turns into a real spotlight on responsible innovation.

Within the space of the 61st edition of Filo dedicated to C.L.A.S.S, innovative materials from companies selected by C.L.A.S.S., and which meet quality and sustainability standards required by Filo, will be exhibited. In this way, Filo’s participants will have the opportunity to directly “touch” the results of sustainable creativity and innovation, starting from concrete examples – real case histories – to obtain information on sustainability.

The “Sustainability from A to Z” service aims at potentially offering to the companies a complete vision on topics which can then be adapted to individual needs: from the strategies to integrate sustainability in a business plan, to the actual need for certifications, measurements of environmental impacts and end of cycle, the importance of ethics, and energy saving; from responsible innovation to new media, up to sustainability report.

Paolo Monfermoso, responsible for Filo, says: “In the third year of collaboration with C.L.A.S.S. – a collaboration that has proven to be rich in contents, and highly appreciated by Filo’s participants – with Giusy Bettoni we agreed on taking the “Sustainability from A to Z” service a step forward: apart from providing information regarding tools, processes and communication related to sustainability, we now add the actual proposition of products resulting from responsible innovation. This choice perfectly meets one of the Filo’s key criteria: offering concrete solutions to the real problems faced by the companies. And we are particularly pleased that C.L.A.S.S. shares with us the choice to increase the activities of information and awareness of the companies in relation to sustainable production’s issues.”.

Giusy Bettoni, CEO of C.L.A.S.S, states: “The cooperation between Filo and C.L.A.S.S lays its foundations on the shared belief that it is fundamental to create new generation values within the textile and apparel industry, in line with contemporary consumers. This is why we have chosen to broaden the scope of “Sustainability from A to Z”: we keep the activities of information related to sustainability’s issues unchanged, but we add now the products, through which Filo participants will be able to experience further ways to innovate. Through ‘Sustainability from A to Z’, we open a showcase on highly innovative products, which are defined as traceable, transparent, carried out respecting both environment and people. In other words, we offer solutions that allow us to give effective answers to the wardrobe of the contemporary consumer, looking for beauty, but also performance and quality beyond traditional habits.”

The 61st edition of Filo will take place on the 28th and 29th of February 2024 at Allianz MiCo – Milan.

Posted: February 16, 2024

Source: Filo