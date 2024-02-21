emtec Electronic Set To Showcase  Latest Measuring Technology To Test Textile Haptics At The Vietnam International Trade Fair For Apparel, Textiles And Textile Technologies (VIATT)

LEIPZIG, Germany — February 21, 2024 — Coming for the first time to Southeast Asian region, the innovative emtec TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer is a state-of-the-art device that greatly simplifies and enhances the process of determining textile haptic qualities, including softness, smoothness, stretch and recovery as well as new parameters as thermohaptic and friction.

Additionally, a camera was integrated to take a high-resolution picture of the sample. In cooperation with Black Swan Textiles, a novel method for digitization and categorization of the emtec TSA sample data in a virtual database was developed – the Virtual Haptic Library. Useful for quality control and as virtual market place of the entire supply chain, it is global accessible in real time.

The – originally in the paper industry known and established as TSA Tissue Softness Analyzer – has been enhanced especially for the textile industry meeting their related expectations on relevant haptic parameters of textiles. This cutting-edge device offers unparalleled accuracy in assessing the tactile qualities of textiles, ensuring that manufacturers can meet the highest standards of quality and comfort. Comparisons of results with traditional hand panel testing methods using “touch experts” reveal a correlation of up to 100%.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Alexander Gruener, Global Business Development Manager for emtec Electronic, expressed excitement about the potential impact of the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer on the textile industry. “We’re especially thrilled to introduce our new technology for the first time at VIATT as comprehensive platform for the entire textile value chain. The TSA demonstrates our innovative commitment providing modern solutions to the industry´s pain-points in obtaining objective haptic numbers. We are profoundly convinced that the combination of this testing device with the cloud-based database will be a game-changer within the textile area.”

Emtec invites industry professionals, including textile manufacturers, vendors and purchasers, fashion labels, retailer and chemical suppliers to visit their booth A-N17 (hall A) to experience firsthand the capabilities of the TSA Tactile Sensation Analyzer. Daniel Ohndorf (emtec Area Sales Manager) will be onsite to answer any questions.

Posted: February 21, 2024

Source: emtec Electronic GmbH