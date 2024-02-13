Cobra International Presents 2024 Olympics Windsurfing iQFOiL Board AT JEC World 2024

CHONBURI, Thailand — February 13, 2024 — Cobra International, the leading manufacturer of advanced composite products for the water sports, automotive, marine, and industrial sectors, will showcase the accuracy and consistency requirements for Olympic sporting equipment as it presents the iQFOiL windsurf board at JEC World 2024.

The iQFOiL 95 is the official 2024 Olympic Windsurfing Class and is the supplied equipment to be used by both male and female sailors. The 220 x 95 cm board has a PVC, carbon and glass fibre sandwich construction that is vacuum moulded over an EPS foam core. Cobra is the only manufacturer allowed to produce these boards and must adhere to the tightest tolerances for dimensions, weight and production accuracy. In addition to supplying the equipment for the 48 men and women who have qualified for the Olympic event in Marseille, France, which begins on 28 July 2024, Cobra has had to match this level of exceptional product quality for the hundreds of boards required by sailors aiming for qualification at the 2024 games and those in the future.

Cobra will also showcase its depth of expertise in watersports composites by presenting the ultimate prepreg eFoil board – a Marc Newson collaboration with Flite – as well as a lightweight carbon fibre slalom canoe, a full carbon production surfboard and a natural hemp fibre reinforced board.

Cobra Advanced Composites (CAC), the automotive business of composite products manufacturer Cobra International, will present a variety of different visual carbon fibre parts in autoclave, SMC and compression moulded technology. Furthermore, CAC will showcase components made with sustainable natural fibres featuring various optical finishes. CAC has supplied automotive customers with lightweight composite components since 2006, and now offers a range of different materials, construction methods and surface finish options that allow premium car and motorcycle OEMs to select the optimum choice for their project.

“JEC World 2024 offers a unique global perspective on the latest innovations in the composite world. We are particularly proud to showcase a piece of composite Olympic history this year, highlighting the exceptional quality and absolute consistency that the Cobra team have demonstrated with the new foiling iQFOiL 95 board we will present in Paris. Across the watersports, automotive, UAV and industrial design sectors – Cobra provides this same level of focus on every part it manufactures.” — Danu Chotikapanich, CEO, Cobra International.

Posted: February 13, 2024

