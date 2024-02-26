Avient Features ThermoBallistic™ Ballistic-Resistant Composite Panels At JEC 2024

PARIS — February 26, 2024 — Avient Corporation, a premier provider of specialized and sustainable materials solutions and services, announced it will highlight its breadth of composite solutions, including new ballistic-resistant panels, next week at JEC World 2024, the leading global trade show for composite materials and their applications.

Broadening Avient’s portfolio of protective materials, Polystrand™ ThermoBallistic™ ballistic-resistant composite panels are compression molded panels made with e-glass and thermoplastic resin systems that offer a cost-competitive alternative to ballistic-resistant materials made with other fibers or thermoset resins. ThermoBallistic panels provide structural bullet-resistant reinforcement to meet UL 752 Level 3 ballistic rating for interior and exterior architectural surfaces and components at a lighter weight than traditional panel materials.

Avient will also highlight its complete portfolio of advanced composite materials and engineered fiber solutions that offer high strength, weight reduction, and corrosion resistance for products across a broad range of industries and markets, including:

Thermoplastic Composites:

Polystrand™ continuous fiber reinforced unidirectional tapes and multi-axial laminates, including recycled content formulations

Hammerhead™ Marine Composite Panels – structural solutions to replace wood and other materials in boat-building applications

Polystrand™ structural sandwich panels

Thermoset Composites:

Gordon Composites™ continuous glass and carbon fiber bar stock, laminates, and composite springs, including springs for high-temperature industrial applications

Gordon Glass™ archery bow limbsGlasforms™ pultruded rods, tubes, and custom profiles

GlasArmor™ ballistic-resistant panels

Engineered Fiber Solutions:

Fiber-Line™ engineered high-performance fibers, including coated, twisted, and custom-wound aramid, glass, carbon, HMPE, and LCP fibers

Fiber-Line™ fiber-reinforced thermoplastic unidirectional tapes, pultruded rods, and custom extrusion-coated rods and fibers

Dyneema®, the world’s strongest fiber™

Dyneema® unidirectional (UD) material is a composite laminate that offers excellent energy absorption and enhanced protection in a lightweight solution

The strength and versatility of Dyneema® make it ideal for a wide range of ballistic armor solutions for personal and vehicle protection

Avient is committed to helping customers meet sustainability goals in various ways through its composites portfolio. Composites are inherently lightweight alternatives to metal and other materials, enabling sustainability initiatives such as material reduction and fuel economy improvements in many end products. Thermoplastic recycled-content composites can further support a circular economy and help customers lessen their environmental impact.

Avient is exhibiting at JEC World March 5-7, 2024, in Hall 5, Booth F49, at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Park.

Source: Avient Corporation