Ascend To Increase Prices Up To 20 Percent On Performance And Specialty Chemicals

HOUSTON — February 26, 2024 — Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases on its performance and specialty chemicals, where contracts allow, as follows:

Product family Product Price Increase Performance chemicals Adipic acid $0.25/kg FlexaTrac® acids, esters and

specialties FlexaTrac®-DME $0.10 – $0.25/kg FlexaTram™ specialty amines FlexaTram™-BHM $0.10 – $0.50/kg FlexaTram-DAM $0.10 – $0.50/kg Signature Brands Hexatran™ $0.05 – $0.30/kg Prionil® $0.05 – $0.30/kg

These price increases will take effect March 1, 2024. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.

