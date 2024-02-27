Ascend To Increase Prices Up To 20 Percent On Performance And Specialty Chemicals

HOUSTON — February 26, 2024 — Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6, announced global price increases on its performance and specialty chemicals, where contracts allow, as follows:
|Product family
|Product
|Price Increase
|Performance chemicals
|Adipic acid
|$0.25/kg
|FlexaTrac® acids, esters and
specialties
|FlexaTrac®-DME
|$0.10 – $0.25/kg
|FlexaTram™ specialty amines
|FlexaTram™-BHM
|$0.10 – $0.50/kg
|FlexaTram-DAM
|$0.10 – $0.50/kg
|Signature Brands
|Hexatran™
|$0.05 – $0.30/kg
|Prionil®
|$0.05 – $0.30/kg
These price increases will take effect March 1, 2024. Customers should contact their sales representative for additional information.
Posted: February 27, 2024
Source: Ascend Performance Materials