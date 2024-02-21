AATCC: The PFAS In Textiles Discussion Continues

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — February 21, 2024 — Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) continue to garner significant attention in textile manufacturing, given their prevalent usage in enhancing durable water repellency and stain resistance along with growing health and environmental concerns. As the discourse evolves, open collaboration among diverse perspectives is vital to making progress.

The 2024 PFAS in Textiles Conference will reconvene in Raleigh, North Carolina on May 2-3, 2024, at the StateView Hotel to facilitate productive multi-stakeholder discussions. Researchers, advocates, and other presenters will assemble to share insights on emerging science, explore policy updates, evaluate safer alternatives, and align on solutions. By uniting all parties, the conference aims to build understanding, reveal real-world complexities, and propel responsible innovation.

Last year’s conference catalyzed promising partnerships and initiatives, reinforcing the efficacy of cooperation. The organizers look forward to expanding the coalition and empowering attendees to take the next actionable steps towards updating best practices for PFAS textile usage – working to better safeguard consumers while enabling industries to thrive responsibly.

Colleagues from across the industry are invited to join as the conference navigates this intricate landscape together and collectively shapes the path forward.

Posted: February 21, 2024

Source: AATCC