AATCC Announces New Corporate Member Benefit

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. — February 12, 2024 — AATCC prides itself on offering Corporate Members many tangible benefits in addition to increased visibility, access opportunities and ongoing communication. As part of that commitment, AATCC is launching a new, Corporate Member exclusive marketing platform: Corporate Member News.

Thanks to the feedback of Corporate Members, the Association has revamped the previously offered Whitepaper Benefit with a modern, streamlined news feed. Corporate Member News is a dedicated landing where Corporate Members can share not only Whitepapers, but also videos, brochures, blog posts, staff updates, and more! This all-in-one offering is hosted on AATCC Communities, the networking member forum by AATCC, where Corporate Members will be able to market directly to AATCC Members. The site will also be publicly viewable, which means that members can share Corporate Member News links directly with coworkers and customers alike.

In the meantime, AATCC encourages members to stay active on AATCC Communities. Use your Individual or Student Member login information to access the different Communities available; Interest Group pages contain recorded webinars with guest and AATCC speakers, the AATCC Publications Community has podcast episodes available, and Local Section groups are planning their 2024 activities. Members will also be surveyed on how they’ve enjoyed their first year and new features they’d like to see in the coming months, so feel free to explore before sharing your feedback.

Posted: February 12, 2024

Source: AATCC