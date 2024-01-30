Society Of Dyers And Colourists Launch Global Bursary Scheme In Celebration Of Its 140th Anniversary

BRADFORD, England — January 30, 2024 — In celebration of its 140th anniversary, Society of Dyers and Colourists (SDC) has announced the launch of the Maurice Tordoff Bursary scheme to financially support organisations operating in the dyeing and finishing industry. Applications are now open to coloration professionals who wish to apply for funding through their employer.

The scheme — which will be available to companies globally — will provide 100% funded, discretionary bursaries to cover the £12,000 fees to eligible applicants in support of the SDC’s degree-comparable course in Textile Coloration Science and Technology. On completion those taking the course receive the ASDC qualification (Associateship of the Society of Dyers and Colourists) and globally recognised professional status recognition, Chartered Colourist (CCol) – an accreditation recognised all over the world and acts as a ‘stamp of approval’ that establishes graduates in the international community of dyers and colourists.

Established in 1992 in memory of the late Dr Maurice Tordoff, former chief executive and general secretary of the SDC, the fund exists to provide financial support to students undertaking part-time education in colour science and technology.

Up to three of the bursaries will be available each year from 2024-2026. Funding is available to employees within the coloration industry worldwide who are high achievers and performers, working in companies that are not able to fund employee education.

Andrew Filarowski, technical director of the SDC said: “The society is committed to supporting the coloration industry, especially in these challenging times. We feel that now is the time to plan for the future, and therefore we want to work with employers on upskilling their staff and supporting their future training needs.”

Andrew continued: “The revised ASDC course, which was piloted in 2017, reflects the modern era that we live in and includes content on the latest technology and trends – allowing our students to progress and provide untold value to their employers.”

Applications will be considered by the SDC’s Bursary Committee, meeting once per year to review and discuss Maurice Tordoff Bursary applications and providing a final outcome decision by July 31st of the intended start year for prospective candidates.

Commenting on the newly launched scheme, Dr Graham Clayton, CEO of the SDC, said: “As the only organisation in the world able to offer Chartered Colourist Status (CCol), we’re aware of our responsibility in assisting the sector to innovate and advance. The SDC is proud to be offering such a valuable education annually to three exceptional professionals in memory of Maurice Tordoff, particularly in our 140th year.”

Applications are now open to coloration professionals who wish to apply for funding through their employer, the deadline is 31 May 2024 for the October 2024 intake.

To find out more about the Maurice Tordoff bursary, eligibility criteria and how to apply, please visit https://sdc.org.uk/maurice-tordoff-asdc-bursary-fund/.

Source: SDC — Society of Dyers and Colourists