PLASTICS Industry Association Releases 2023 Industry Recap

WASHINGTON D.C. — January 5, 2024 — The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) has released “The U.S. Plastics Industry in 2023 in Seven Charts,” a recap of the plastics industry 2023 economic performance, authored by Chief Economist, Dr. Perc Pineda.

Dr. Pineda writes, “Assessing the plastics industry landscape in 2023 reveals a year marked with nuanced shifts across various sectors. From the fluctuations in production levels and shipments to the intricate interplay between labor constraints and export dynamics, the plastics industry encountered challenges and opportunities.

To read the full report, go to: https://www.plasticsindustry.org/blog/the-u-s-plastics-industry-in-2023-in-seven-charts/

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, including Equipment Suppliers, Material Suppliers, Processors, and Recyclers, representing over one million workers in our $548 billion U.S. industry.

PLASTICS advances the priorities of our members who are dedicated to investing in technologies that improve capabilities and advances in recycling and sustainability and providing essential products that allow for the protection and safety of our lives.

Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members, and the seventh largest U.S. manufacturing industry, more globally competitive while supporting circularity through educational initiatives, industry-leading insights and events, convening opportunities and policy advocacy, including the largest plastics trade show in the Americas, NPE2024: The Plastics Show.

Posted: January 5, 2024

Source: The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)