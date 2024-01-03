EDC Engineers To Share Coating And Laminating Expertise At 2024 ICEC Converting Show In Orlando

PARSIPPANY, NJ — January 3, 2024 — Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc. (EDC), a control system integrator and field service company for industrial automation and drive technology, today announced their attendance at the upcoming ICEC Converting Show 2024 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL January 9-11, 2024. EDC will be available at booth #617 to discuss automation related to coating and laminating manufacturing solutions with attendees and industry professionals.

“We’re delighted to have a booth at the ICEC Converting Show,” says Chuck Dillard, VP and Co-owner of EDC. “We specialize in designing and constructing engineered drive and control systems, seamlessly transitioning from DC to AC drives, offering expert PLC and HMI programming, and providing turnkey solutions for a wide array of applications. With our engineering team and dedicated service support, we’re excited to demonstrate how EDC’s solutions excel.”

With an extensive understanding of the challenges in the coating and laminating sector, EDC’s VP Chuck Dillard and Director of Business Development Bob Pusateri will be available to share their industry knowledge and insights into the obstacles faced by manufacturers in industries such as paper, film, foil, and nonwovens. EDC has a proven track record, encompassing projects that span from minor enhancements to line upgrades and comprehensive overhauls. The system integrator offers a customized approach that places a premium on cost-effectiveness and timeliness when addressing issues related to outdated equipment or tackling persistent problems like rewinds and tension control.

This ICEC Converting Show serves as a central hub for the global converting industry, offering a platform to explore innovations, connect with experts, and stay ahead in the field. Attendees can participate in fundamental courses, technical sessions, one-on-one consultations with experts, and forward-thinking presentations on industry trends.

To learn more or register for the ICEC Convention, visit https://www.convertingshow.com/en-us.html

Posted: January 3, 2024

Source: Electronic Drives and Controls, Inc.