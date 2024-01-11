DOMOTEX: A Great Moment For Sustainability — The GREEN COLLECTION Award

HANNOVER, Germany — January 11, 2024 — For the second time, the special display THE GREEN COLLECTION revolves around sustainability, circular economy and environmental protection in the carpet and flooring industry. Center of the special display was the award ceremony of the GREEN COLLECTION Award . The winners were announced on the first day of the fair, 11 January, in a festive setting in front of a large audience.

Under the direction of Dr phil. Jacqueline Lemm, Managing Director and Institute Director of TFI Aachen, a high-calibre jury of experts selected the ten most outstanding entries in the four competition categories from 70 global submissions. “It was a great opportunity to take part in the assessment of the GREEN COLLECTION Award. It’s amazing to witness how many businesses in the sector are already pursuing more environmentally friendly or recyclable solutions,” reveals Dr phil. Lemm. Alongside Dr phil. Jacqueline Lemm, this year’s jury included Joachim Stumpp, Managing Partner of raumprobe | Material Bank, Reto Aschwanden, Managing Director of the non-profit organisation Label STEP, Kemp Harr, publisher of the industry magazine Floor Focus, and Italian architect and interior designer Loredana Marvulli.

Winners of the GREEN COLLLECTION Award 2024

Grassland Harmony | Manglam Arts

The jury liked the use of fast growing vegetable fibre in its undyed state and the products’ gorgeous natural look.

Salsa Atoll | Paulig Teppichweberei GmbH

Paulig convinced the jury with Salsa Atoll through the beauty and honesty of the art of handweaving and its very considerate approach, including the use of safe, high quality dyes, OEKO-TEX certification and strong social responsibility.

Olbia Pure Nature | Tisca Austria GmbH

The jury recognizes and awards the traditional, artisanal craftsmanship and the beauty of the sheep wool’s natural color, as well as its GOTS certification.

Engineered Hardwood Flooring | Forestry Timber

Forestry Timbers Engineered Hardwood Flooring is a great combination of smart technical approach and the superior qualities of its raw material.

LICO DENIM | Li&Co AG

Li&Co impressed the jury members with LICO DENIM, the up-cycling innovation of using garment waste for the top layer of a hard floor.

Heat-System natural | Unifloor Deutschland

The jury liked the replacement of the CO2 intense concrete layer by straw and other natural materials in the whole system.

WICANDERS WISE Bionatural | AMORIM Deutschland GmbH

Amorim Deutschland convinced the jury through the company’s continous efforts of using cork – and other renewable resources – in flooring.

Naturalan | ZIPSE GmbH & Co. KG

Besides the use of natural resources, the jury was particularly impressed by the company’s own circular reclamation system.

CERAMIN® | Classen Holz Kontor GmbH

CERAMIN® by Classen is an innovative combination of natural minerals and polypropylene for a durable, high performance product.

Tenacity Eco-Composite Flooring | CFL Flooring

CFL Flooring convinced the jury with Tenacity Eco-Composite Flooring, which uses a high percentage of recycled and natural materials present and therefore presents an attractive alternative to less sustainable, oil based products.

Posted: January 11, 2024

Source: Deutsche Messe