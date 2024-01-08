Dayton Superior Acquires Utah-Based HK Composites

DAYTON, Ohio — January 8, 2024 — Dayton Superior, the largest provider of industry-trusted accessories, chemicals, rebar connections, infrastructure packages and forming solutions within the concrete industry is acquiring Utah-based HK Composites, manufacturers of a patented insulated concrete sandwich panel connector system.

“The acquisition of HK Composites bolsters Dayton Superior’s product portfolio and further enhances our footprint in the Tilt-Up and Precast markets,” says Mark Carpenter, Dayton Superior’s President and CEO. “HK Composites is a globally recognized trailblazer for its connector system. Its portfolio and values are well-aligned with ours in delivering innovative and highly engineered product and service solutions to the concrete construction industry.

“HK Composites prides ourselves with being an innovator within the construction industry and we know now is the right time to join Dayton Superior’s leading national platform of well-recognized brands. Doing so will help broaden our visibility and reach to our core markets,” states Jordan Keith, Vice-President at HK Composites.

HK Composites connector system combines insulated panels consisting of extruded polystyrene (XPS) foam insulation sandwiched between two layers of concrete and their signature ties, creating a durable and resilient alternative to systems that are more expensive and less efficient.

HK Composites manufacturers multiple connector types to serve a variety of purposes:

Standard/Non-Composite Action Ties: For use in Tilt-Up and Precast Panels

Vertical Pour/Modular Precast Ties: For use in vertical pour site cast formwork, Precast panels and modular Precast units

CA/Composite Action Ties: For use in Precast and Tilt-Up panels

The integration of both companies will occur over the coming months. The process includes transitioning HK Composites into Dayton Superior’s well-recognized national platform of concrete construction industry brands such as Symons®, Accubrace®, SuperiorTilt and Aztec®. HK Composites operations will continue at their Utah facility.

This acquisition is Dayton Superior’s second under the company’s executive leadership team.

Posted: January 8, 2024

Source: Dayton Superior Corporation